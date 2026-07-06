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Wimbledon 2026: Fery takes on Dimitrov; Keys and De Minaur beaten on day eight – live | Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon 2026: Fery takes on Dimitrov; Keys and De Minaur beaten on day eight – live | Wimbledon 2026

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Wimbledon 2026: Fery takes on Dimitrov; Keys and De Minaur beaten on day eight – live | Wimbledon 2026
Arthur Fery stretches for a shot against Grigor Dimitrov on Centre Court. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

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It means the quarter-finals in this half are Kostyuk v Paolini and Noskova v Mertens. Noskova is the highest-ranked player of the four. This is the greatest chance of her short career. Czech-born women + Wimbledon = the perfect match – Navratilova, Novotna, Kvitova, Krejcikova, Vondrousova are proof of that – could Noskova add her name to the list of champions? She’s got the game for it, especially on grass, let’s see if she has the nerve.

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Corinthia Mes

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