Wimbledon 2026: Fery takes on Dimitrov; Keys and De Minaur beaten on day eight – live | Wimbledon 2026

Key events

It means the quarter-finals in this half are Kostyuk v Paolini and Noskova v Mertens. Noskova is the highest-ranked player of the four. This is the greatest chance of her short career. Czech-born women + Wimbledon = the perfect match – Navratilova, Novotna, Kvitova, Krejcikova, Vondrousova are proof of that – could Noskova add her name to the list of champions? She’s got the game for it, especially on grass, let’s see if she has the nerve. Share

Noskova defeats Keys 6-4, 7-6! Keys and Noskova are, indeed into a breaker, which Keys must win to take this to a third set. They change ends with Noskova leading 4-2 … which very quickly morphs into 6-2 and four match points. And a lovely drop shot from the crafty Czech seals the deal! Noskova is into her first Wimbledon quarter-final, having taken out a grand slam champion, and the 21-year-old is shaking her head in disbelief. Keys goes the way of Swiatek, Rybakina, Anisimova and Svitolina before her, and in this bottom half of the draw absolutely anything could happen. Share

Dimitrov wins the second set 6-3 15-0, 15-all, 30-15, 40-15, game and set Dimitrov. Not much Fery could do there, with Dimitrov’s first-serve percentage so high. But he’ll still be kicking himself about the previous game. He scurries off court in an attempt to regroup. Share

“All aboard the Fery” was banally chanted – followed by crowd imitating a ferry horn – during the Brit’s five-set win over Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the third round. Thankfully I’ve not heard that yet today, though that’s not to say it hasn’t happened. He’s looking um, fery, vulnerable though when he loops long at deuce when trailing 3-4, and if Dimitrov takes this break point he’ll be serving for the second set. They go forehand to forehand to forehand, before Fery bludgeons his backhand beyond the baseline! I don’t know if that was careless or nervy, but that was a rare blip from Fery, which could prove to be very costly. Dimitrov leads 5-7, 5-3. Share

If Keys goes out here, the only former grand slam champions remaining in the draw will be Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. Many would love either of those to win the title (myself included): both are so engaging and humble, and speak so well on issues that go far beyond tennis. But anyway, that’s for another day, because right now Keys is serving for her survival. That the American does, holding to 15, before Noskova nudges ahead once more for 6-4, 6-5. Can Keys take this to a tie-break? Share Updated at 17.34 BST

7-5, 1-1 turns into 7-5, 2-2. Meanwhile on No 1, a wildly unpredictable second set has gone from Noskova leading 3-0, to Keys coming back to 3-3 – with the help of a Noskova service game featuring FOUR double faults – to Noskova admirably showing the memory of a goldfish (Ted Lasso would be proud) to forget that and secure two love holds. It means Keys is serving to stay in the match at 6-4, 5-4. Share

As is so often the story when the underdog snatches a set, however, there’s a let-down at the start of the next. Fery falls 15-40 down on serve at 0-1, and Dimitrov has his first break points of the match. But Fery deals with the danger well, saving both, before securing the next two points as well for the hold for 7-5, 1-1. He’s playing with such composure here, as if this is his 19th time in the fourth round of a slam (as it is for Dimitrov), rather than his first. He’s provided some much-needed British calm this fortnight after all the carnage in the first and second rounds. Share Updated at 17.23 BST

Fery wins the first set 7-5 At 30-15, Dimitrov, cap backwards, as if he’s the 23-year-old rather than the 35-year-old, balloons a backhand well long! So two set points for Fery … Dimitrov’s return is punchy … Fery somehow gets it back … Dimitrov charges forward to Fery’s mis-hit … volleys … and a stumbling Fery succumbs. But Fery fizzes down a fine serve on the second set point and Dimitrov isn’t getting that back! The British wildcard, with only one previous match win at Wimbledon before this year, has taken the first set against the former semi-finalist! Share

Well, well, well! Dimitrov, having been absolutely untouchable on serve, is wobbling at 0-30. And then 0-40, when after a lengthy duel, Dimitrov hits long! Fery has three break points, his first of this fourth-round match … and Fery attacks Dimitrov’s first serve as if it’s a second … getting it back with interest … and Dimitrov’s reply lands just in front of the scoreboard! Fery will serve for the first set at 6-5! Share

The serve-off continues, with another hold, but Dimitrov does drop his first two points of the match on his serve before moving 5-4 ahead. Fery deals with the scoreboard pressure well, advancing to 40-15 when Dimitrov’s backhand return lands well into the tramlines, but Dimitrov’s next return is too hot to handle for Fery, who nets. A punchy serve out wide gets the game done, though. They’re locked at 5-5. Arthur Fery is giving Dimitrov a game! Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 17.07 BST

Anything Grigor can do … after another love hold from Dimitrov for his 16th (!) consecutive point on his serve, Fery races to 40-0 and seems set for another routine game, before Dimitrov drags the Brit back to deuce. But no bother. Fery shuts Dimitrov out from there and they’re still on serve at 4-4. Share

Meanwhile over on No 1 Court, out of nowhere, Keys, the Australian Open champion, is in trouble, set point down against Noskova, who has advantage on Keys’s serve at 5-4. Both of these players came into Wimbledon in form: the 31-year-old Keys having won in Eastbourne, the 21-year-old Noskova in Berlin, and they’ve got games made for grass, despite Keys curiously having never gone beyond the Wimbledon quarter-finals. And Keys misfires on the forehand! Noskova, the Czech ninth seed, snatches the first set 6-4. Linda Noskova with a low volley to Keys. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters Share Updated at 16.56 BST

Four games so far. Four holds. And no break points. Make that five as Dimitrov, the 35-year-old once known as Baby Fed, holds to love, in front of the actual Fed, who’s in the Royal Box this afternoon. Dimitrov has been flawless on serve so far, winning 12 out of 12 points, while Fery has been fairly comfortable too, dropping only four points in total as he holds to 15 for 3-3. Both have found their serving groove from the off, but who will find their receiving range first? Share

Fery against Dimitrov is something of a historic match, with two wildcards meeting in the men’s last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time. It pits the most local of local heroes Fery, who grew up only five minutes from the All England Club and is playing on Centre Court for the first time, against an ageing Wimbledon favourite who is on a mission to make up for having victory snatched away from him by his own body at this stage last year, when he led the eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love before being forced to retire with a torn pectoral muscle. Crowd loyalties may be divided today, despite Fery being the last Brit standing in the singles. Dimitrov in action against local lad Arthur Fery. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 17.21 BST

Those wins for Paolini and Cobolli mean that up next on Centre Court it’s Arthur Fery v Grigor Dimitrov, and on No 1 it’s Madison Keys v Linda Noskova. Share

Paolini hadn’t won more than two matches in a row in 2026 before this tournament, partly because of a persistent foot injury, but she’s made it four in a row here and it’s an Italian double after Cobolli’s win only minutes before. After the exits of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina and Anisimova at the weekend, opportunity awaits for all the remaining women in the draw, but Paolini will have an extremely tough assignment in the quarter-finals against the increasingly impressive Marta Kostyuk, who won earlier. Share

“I played very few matches the last few months. But game by game, point by point, I was feeling better on these courts. Sometimes with grass you can love it, you can hate it, but [when it’s going well] it’s the best surface to play on. There have been tough moments, but we kept working, and I’m feeling better.” Share Updated at 16.31 BST

Eala is given a standing ovation as she departs, which is no less than the smiling assassin, who took out Iga Swiatek in the previous round, deserves. But Paolini’s smile is as big as Centre Court as she acknowledges the crowd, before speaking. “It’s great. Stepping on this court is something special, it’s something else, and I feel so lucky to get this win. I want to thank you as well Roger [for watching from the Royal Box] because he’s my idol, I was watching all the finals he played here, so it’s an amazing feeling.” Share

Paolini beats Eala 6-4, 4-6, 6-3! Apologies for the sparseness of the entries, I’m still having big problems with the wifi. Which comes at the inopportune of times, because Paolini is serving for the match, having broken Eala for 5-3 when Eala hit beyond the baseline on a second break point. After all of Paolini’s struggles to replicate that breakout season of 2024, can the 30-year-old actually get this done? Yes! Because from 30-all, Eala errs with two backhand errors and Paolini is into a grand slam quarter-final for the first time since she reached the final here two years ago! Eala’s incredible run is over, but the Filipino trailblazer has broken new ground this fortnight and will no doubt break even more in years to come. She’s too good not to. Jasmine Paolini celebrates beating Alexandra Eala on Centre Court. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 16.30 BST

“I’m very happy to win in three sets,” he replies. “This year is so hot, thanks for coming today and staying. There’s a lot of respect for Alex. We had a little chat at the break [when the spectator was receiving medical help].” And how will he celebrate tonight? “Ice cream and pasta. My dad will cook. I also want to see Spain v Portugal. I hope I can go early to the house but we have to find one because we don’t have a house.” He doesn’t quite elaborate on why – I can’t believe that he didn’t expect to get so far given how well he’s been playing this summer – but I think 12,000 fans on No 1 Court would happily leave the grounds right now, hot foot it home and offer him theirs. Share Updated at 16.30 BST

De Minaur departs No 1 Court, and he’ll be hugely disappointed by the way he let that third set get away from him from 3-1 up and that he couldn’t push Cobolli more, in a match that many thought would go the distance. He does, at least though, have his wedding to the British No 2 Katie Boulter to look forward to, which is believed to be taking place this month. As for Cobolli, he no doubt snatches another towel or two or three or four, as he has been throughout the tournament, Swiatek style, and is then asked how relieved he is to win so comfortably after a five-setter in the previous round. Share Updated at 15.59 BST

Cobolli defeats De Minaur 7-5, 7-6, 6-3! Ach. Two double faults from De Minaur and the Australian has handed over a break – and possibly with it the match – to Cobolli, who’ll now serve for a place in the quarter-finals for the second successive year. Cobolli, with feet even quicker than the very speedy De Minaur’s, charges to 40-15 and two match points – before literally jumping for joy not once but twice when he seals it with an unreturned serve! He’s such an fantastico entertainer. Up next for Cobolli: Grigor Dimitrov or Britain’s Arthur Fery. Flavio Cobolli jumps for joy after his victory over Alex De Minaur. Photograph: James Marsh/Shutterstock Share Updated at 15.50 BST

Thanks Daniel. I can reveal that Eala and Cobolli are performing far more speedily than my wifi; Cobolli holding for a 7-5, 7-6, 4-3 lead on serve, courtesy of his third straight game, and Eala advancing to 0-30 on Paolini’s serve. But Paolini rips through the next four points to extinguish any sense of danger. So it’s 6-4, 4-6, 3-2 to Paolini on serve and this decider couldn’t be more finely poised. Share

Ah, Katy has a slight wifi issue so, while she resolves it, I’ll let you know that Cobolli cracked another forehand winner for advantage, converted, and now leads 7-5 7-6 3-3. Share Updated at 15.37 BST

De Minaur just can’t play well enough for long enough to seriously inconvenience Cobolli and, at 15-40, his break is in jeopardy. But the Aussie is nothing if not a mongrel, and he fights his way to deuce as the camera cuts to his box where Katie Boulter, his fiancee, is in an England shirt. Meantime on Centre, Paolini holds for 2-1 in the decider, and to take you through that, here’s Katy Murrells; I’m off for some lunch. Alex de Minaur with a backhand. Photograph: Marko Đurica/Reuters Share Updated at 15.40 BST

Now then. De Minaur raises two break points, and though the first is immediately reclaimed with an ace, when a longer rally ensues, for what seems like one of the first times in the match, it’s Cobolli who blinks first. Demon leads 3-1 in the third… Share

Eala makes 30-0, but a cunning wrong-footer from Paolini keeps her going. But a netted forehand has the youngster raising arms skywards, two set-points to the good; she burns the first, but takes the second when Paolini can’t exploit a slow second serve and, at 4-6 6-4, we’ll now enjoy a decider. And as for Cobolli, he once again ups his level when he needs to – he’s so brilliant at that – breaking De Minaur back to lead 2-0 2-2. Alexandra Eala races for a backhand. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 15.30 BST

Paolini holds for 6-4 4-5, forcing Eala to serve for a decider; I’m expecting an epic struggle in the next game. Watching Cobolli, meantime, I’m reminded of Juan Martin del Potro, not in terms of his overall game but the take-back and follow-through on his fflat orehand – there’s a dismissiveness in the action, and a whipcrack echo, that they both share. De Minaur leads 2-1 in the third, with a break; Cobolli by two sets to love. Share

Just as I’m about to muse, while stroking my chin of course, that Cobolli hits as hard and flat as Demon, but also has the option of air and top, the Aussie, up break point, crunches a gorgeous forehand winner of which anyone would be proud. He leads 1-0 in the third, Cobolli by two sets to love, while Eala consolidates, under pressure, and is now a game away from forcing a decider at 4-6 5-3. Share

It’s a long, long way back for De Minaur now; I’m afraid he’s just a less good version of the same, Cobolli stronger, tougher and as mobile. Meantime on Centre, Eala has broken Paolini to trail 4-6 4-3, meaning she’s two holds away from a dscider. Share

De Minaur serves into the net so Cobolli comes in, punishing the second serve for 7-5 6-6 6-3, but the first of three set points is saved … then the Italian unloads on the forehand till his opponent can’t take any more, and Cobolli, down 2-5 not that long ago, takes the second set to lead 7-5 7-6. Share

Three holds open the breaker, Cobolli up 2-1, then De Minaur stays back when he might come in and pays the penalty for his negativity, netting to cede the mini-break. Cobolli, though, then goes long, so they turn around at 3-3. Then, when they come back, the Italian opts not to attack a loopy ball till it lands, then swivels into a majestic forehand winner, the damage compounded when Demon overhits a backhand to lead 5-3. He’s two points from 2-0, and it’d be a mighty long schlep back from there. Flavio Cobolli with his eye on a shot. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA Share Updated at 15.17 BST

Paolini is so sold, breaking back and holding for 6-4 3-2; Cobolli holds to earn a second-set breaker and, if he can win this, he’ll be in a great spot. Share

Mertens thanks everyone for coming and making an amazing atmosphere. The whole match was nerve-racking and Bouzkova played an amazing grass-court season so came in strong. She’s been to four fourth rounds without making the quarters but she’s there now – she’s got to be 30 to reach the last eight. It was also difficult because it was windy, but she’s glad she was able to close out the match and now has a lot of confidence. She’s taking ti all in, trying to enjoy it, and that’s about it. Share

Eala breaks Paolini – she’s been threatening – for 4-6 2-1, while Cobolli again holds; he leads De Minaur 7-5 5-5. So, while we’ve got a few seconds, let’s listen to what Mertens has to say… Share

Elise Mertens (25) beats Marie Bouzkova (21) 6-4 6-4 A huge and deserved win for Mertens, who meets Keys or Noskova next. Mertens marches on! Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Share Updated at 14.52 BST

Cobolli just has a little more than De Minaur, his serve stronger, his forehand harder and his attitude more dominant. He breaks back, and looks able to up his level when the match demands it of him, while his opponent is fully extended just trying to keep pace. Share

Bouzlova holds, so Mertens must now serve for the match at 6-4 5-4; Cobolli also holds, so De Mianur must now serve for the second set … and two winners mean he’s down 0-30. Share

Paolini knows just a bit too much for Eala, coming back from 0-40 to hold for 6-4 1-0. The Filipina is hitting it harder than before, but she’s not slicing much to vary angle and depth, allowing her opponent to plant feet and thwack. Meantime, De Minaur holds for 0-1 5-2 and he’s now in the ascendanc, though we’ve seen Cobolli have down periods in matches he goes on to win – most recently, against Khachanov on Saturday. Alexandra Eala is struggling against Jasmine Paolini. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 14.46 BST

Bouzkova is giving it everything but Mertens wins a 21-shot rally for 6-4 4-3 40-15 – with a net cord! – and from there, she closes out the hold. She’s a game away from the last eight. Share

De Minaur holds then an error from Cobolli gives him 0-15; by the standard, this feels like a chance. At 15-all, though, someone else in the crowd has a problem, so there’s another pause which diverts my eyes to Centre where Eala. having worked so hard to force her way back into the set, hits long at 30-all to hand over set point, then swipes wide. That’s such a waste, but Paolini is delighted and leads 6-4. Share

De Minaur badly needs a break-back and makes 0-40 then allows Cobolli 30-40, but a colossal forehand is then backed up with a fine volley, taken from below the level of the tape. So Cobolli leads 7-5 2-2 while, on Centre, Eala is turning up the power, breaking back Paolini for 4-5; Mertens leads Bouzkova 6-4 3-2, with a break Share

Serving for the set at 5-3, Paolini finds herself down 15-30 thanks to a cunningly disguised drop, then Eala looks to collar a second serve, but can’t get over her shot. No matter, she’s into herself now changing pace and, in the process, inciting Paolini to overhit … but break-back point is quickly saved, the set still in the balance at 5-3, deuce. And have a look! Eala creates a glorious angle swipe a backhand winner cross, breaking the sideline, but she can’t convert. Share

Paolini’s not had the best season but she’s playing well here, holding for 5-2 in the first – Eala is playing better now – while Cobolli might just have De Minaur’s number, making 30-all then reading him at net to send a backhand winner down the line. Break point, though, is saved, but another is along immediately afterwards … forsaken when the Italian swings a forehand fractionally long. But he’s returning well, hitting a testing length with consistency, and De Minaur needs to get through this period because he’s second-best at the moment. He saves a further break point, then Cobolli skips around his backhand to punish a forehand winner down the line before, during another long exchange, it’s once more the Demon who errs, dropping long, and he’s in big, big trouble. Jasmine Paolini with a forehand to Alexandra Eala. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian Share Updated at 14.25 BST

A key moment on No2, Bouzkova up break-back point, and you feel she really must take it … which she does when Mertens nets a backhand to lead 6-4 1-1. Back on No 1, De Minaur cruises to a hold with a service-game he’d love to have played the one before last, and Cobolli does likewise to lead 7-5 1-1. Share Updated at 14.19 BST