Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner bids to retain men’s title against Alexander Zverev

Recent history suggests Jannik Sinner should be entirely confident of retaining his Wimbledon title – but this Alexander Zverev is a different proposition.

World number one Sinner is aiming to become just the 10th man in the Open era to retain the men’s singles title at the All England Club, after beating Carlos Alcaraz to lift the trophy for the first time last summer.

The 24-year-old Italian has won each of his past nine meetings with Zverev – and the past six without losing a set.

But Sinner is wary of the threat posed by Zverev, after the German ended his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam success at last month’s French Open.

“Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened. In between, he won a Grand Slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence,” Sinner said.

“He is a tough player to play against. He was before, but now even more. He’s very relaxed on court at the moment.

“I will try to do the best I can but it’s going to be very, very tough – very different than all the other matches we have played.”

For so long it appeared Zverev was destined to end his career as arguably the best men’s player never to win a major title.

But the 29-year-old ensured he will avoid that tag by prevailing against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the Roland Garros final – his 41st appearance at a major.

“I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to continue playing at the best level and continue winning. On Sunday I have another big chance,” said Zverev.

“Once you win a major you know how to do it and you feel like you can do it again.

“You have this feeling inside of you.”