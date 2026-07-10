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Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals: Sinner v Djokovic; Zverev brings end to Fery fairytale – live | Wimbledon 2026

Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals: Sinner v Djokovic; Zverev brings end to Fery fairytale – live | Wimbledon 2026

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Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals: Sinner v Djokovic; Zverev brings end to Fery fairytale – live | Wimbledon 2026
Jannik Sinner celebrating winning the opening set against Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock

Key events

First set: Sinner* 6-4, 2-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server)

One of the more telling stats of this match is that Djokovic has won only 25% of points on his second serve, while Sinner has claimed 60%. It’s a similar story in this game on Djokovic’s serve and, at 15-all, Djokovic is blown off the baseline – quite literally – by the onslaught from Sinner, as he stumbles backwards and nets. 15-30. Now 15-40. Sinner shanks a forehand on the first break point and nets his return off a punchy first serve on the second. Djokovic hits back behind Sinner to bring up game point, but Sinner drags him back to deuce, before Djokovic takes the next two points to hold.

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See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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