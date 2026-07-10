Wimbledon 2026 semi-finals: Sinner v Djokovic; Zverev brings end to Fery fairytale – live | Wimbledon 2026

Key events

First set: Sinner* 6-4, 2-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server) One of the more telling stats of this match is that Djokovic has won only 25% of points on his second serve, while Sinner has claimed 60%. It’s a similar story in this game on Djokovic’s serve and, at 15-all, Djokovic is blown off the baseline – quite literally – by the onslaught from Sinner, as he stumbles backwards and nets. 15-30. Now 15-40. Sinner shanks a forehand on the first break point and nets his return off a punchy first serve on the second. Djokovic hits back behind Sinner to bring up game point, but Sinner drags him back to deuce, before Djokovic takes the next two points to hold. Share

First set: Sinner 6-4, 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server) A glimmer for Djokovic at 15-30. And there haven’t been too many of these on Sinner’s serve today. Sinner slams an ace out wide for 30-all, but then gives Djokovic another chance with an unconvincing drop shot that lands a bit too deep … but Djokovic nets! And then batters a backhand long. Share

First set: Sinner* 6-4, 1-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server) That’s one of the interesting aspects of today’s semi-final, that Djokovic, having spent most of his career chasing the adoration of the crowds and not getting it, now has the love he’s always craved. How much of that is because he’s the underdog, or because they know he won’t be around for much longer, or because they want him to get that final piece of tennis history, I’m not sure (it’s probably more the first two than the third, given their love for Federer and Nadal), but they’re screaming loudly when he holds to 30 as Sinner can’t get his return into play. Share

First set: Sinner 6-4, 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server) “This is top stuff,” emails Jeremy Boyce. “I’m 69 now and I’ve been watching the Djoker for a long time. I came to a very quick conclusion that, when he’s on it, there is no more lethal assassin than Novak, and that if ever I needed to organise a hit I’d pay a fortune for him to be the man, because you know he will achieve the target. Has he got one more big hit in him?” Well, he does get a hit on Sinner when he swiftly turns defence into attack to win the third point on Sinner’s serve. It rouses the Serbian squad in the stands, who are cheering “NOLE, NOLE, NOLE” perhaps louder than they’ve done up until this point, and the decibel level is raised further when he gets to 30-all. But he can’t make any further inroads and Sinner is met with nothing more than polite applause when he holds. Share

First set: Sinner* 6-4, 0-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server) Djokovic lost that set despite only five unforced errors and getting 76% of his serves into play. The way Sinner upped his level in the final two games was like the Sinner of 12 months ago, before he conceded his US Open and Australian Open titles and melted away in the French Open heat. But Djokovic will, at least, take comfort in knowing he twice came from a set down to defeat Djokovic in their Australian Open semi-final in January. And he sends Sinner a message of belligerence when he opens the second set with a hold from 30-all. Share Updated at 17.12 BST

Sinner wins the first set 6-4 Sinner has lost only two points on serve so far, which doesn’t augur well for Djokovic, who must break to extend this set any further. Djokovic does get to 15-all, but Sinner’s serve is far too hot for Djokovic to handle and it’s 30-15. Another snarling serve … Djokovic gets it back … but Sinner is already at the net to settle matters. 40-15, two set points. Djokovic saves one of his best shots until nearly last, as he drills a backhand down the line on the first SP, but the set is over when, with the shade of Sinner striding forward on the second SP, Djokovic nets. Sinner looks in ominous form and does Djokovic have any answer? Share

Sinner breaks: Sinner* 5-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server) Djokovic, at 15-30, misfires on the backhand, to give Sinner two break points, to add to the one he had in game five. Sinner is in command on the first … but makes an absolute hash of the smash, which crashes into the net! Maybe the sun blinded him there. But Sinner has a second … and this time he nails a brilliant backhand winner down the line! Sinner strikes at the perfect time and will serve for the first set! Jannik Sinner breaks Novak. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Share Updated at 17.02 BST

First set: Sinner 4-4 Djokovic* (*denotes next server) “Hi Katy, how do you think peak Djoker (2015-16) would match up with Alcaraz (pre-injury) and current Sinner?” asks Kerrith Britland. “These questions are dumb I know, but it’s always interesting to consider with Novak because he plays who’s in front of him better than anyone. How would he differ his approach against the two young bucks if he was 10 years younger? Zverev looks scary right now. I think that one GS might be the first of a few.” Well, I think Djokovic, the greatest matchplayer of all, would find a way, more often than not, to win. Peak Djokovic walked through through walls and laughed in the face of defeat before finding a way to come through. Sinner and Alcaraz could match his shots, but not, perhaps, the mentality. Sinner, by the way, holds to love once more. Share

First set: Sinner* 3-4 Djokovic (*denotes next server) The Centre Court crowd are almost back at capacity now, after several took their leave following Zverev’s win over Fery, and they see Sinner secure the first love hold of this semi-final. With both wearing caps in this blazing sun, it’s a little hard to see who’s who from a distance, but some trademark Djokovic stretching from the man with the limbs of elastic and mind of steel, helps make things a little clearer. And Djokovic, never one to be outshone, answers Sinner’s love hold with one of his own. Share

First set: Sinner* 2-3 Djokovic (*denotes next server) Djokovic advances to 30-0 – neither player has been able to strike any blow on the server so far – but then Djokovic knocks himself down with a first double fault. A backhand exchange follows, before Djokovic moves around his backhand to play an inside-out forehand, but he blazes into the tramlines. 30-all … the first hint of danger on serve … and Sinner has Djokovic on a piece of string, hauling him from one corner to the other, before dispatching the smash! That’s the kind of play that’ll beat the 39-year-old Djokovic. But Sinner can’t strike on the break point, as Djokovic’s backhand down the line elicits the error! And Djokovic drags himself to the hold from there. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 16.45 BST

First set: Sinner 2-2 Djokovic* (*denotes next server) A fourth consecutive hold to 15. And here’s Tumaini’s take on the end of Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon odyssey: Share

First set: Sinner* 1-2 Djokovic (*denotes next server) Djokovic, after his five-plus hour marathon in the quarter-finals, will be pleased that the points have been so quick so far, but there’s a sense at the moment that these two are just feeling each other out, despite this being their 12th meeting. A slightly longer exchange follows at 40-15, but Sinner then smacks a forehand long. Sinner leads their head-to-head 6-5, by the way, though Djokovic will be buoyed by his Australian Open semi-final win over Sinner in five sets this year, when he twice came from a set down to end a run of five successive defeats by the world No 1. Share

First set: Sinner 1-1 Djokovic* (*denotes next server) We’re in for a treat today because Andre Agassi’s in the BBC commentary box. “I don’t think there’s a person on the planet who can come up with a new adjective to describe Novak’s accomplishments, what he’s done for the game, the numbers that he’s put on the board,” he says. Though I think if anyone could, it’s Agassi. He’s one of tennis’s greatest raconteurs. Despite his admiration for Djokovic, he says he’s backing Sinner today, and Sinner swiftly moves to 30-0. Djokovic is apologising after his return clips the tape and trickles over for a winner for 30-15, but Sinner doesn’t sway and secures the next two points to match Djokovic’s hold to 15. Share

First set: Sinner* 0-1 Djokovic (*denotes next server) Back to Centre Court, though, because Djokovic, having decided against wearing his preppy, Federer-style blazer for his entrance, perhaps because of the heat, has won the toss and chosen to serve first. The seven-times champion wins two short and sharp opening points against the defending champion for 30-0, and that turns into 40-15. Another dominant point secures an opening hold. Share

Like father, like son. Cruz Hewitt, 24 years after his dad, Lleyton, lifted the men’s singles title, is a win away from becoming a Wimbledon champion, after reaching the boys’ singles final. Lleyton was watching as Cruz defeated Thijs Boogaard, of the Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4, and he still hasn’t dropped a set during the tournament. Cruz Hewitt celebrates. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP Elsewhere, Britain’s Alfie Hewett is a set down, 7-6, in the wheelchair singles semi-final. Andy Lapthorne lost earlier in the last four of quad wheelchair singles. Share

This could come down to who copes better physically. How much does Djokovic have left in the tank after needing more than five hours to get past Felix Auger-Aliassime in their record-breaking quarter-final, during which he injured his left calf? And how will Sinner cope in the heat, which is, of course, his kryptonite? Sinner has said he had tests after the French Open – when he lost in the second round from two sets and 5-1 up – to work out what went wrong. So he should be much better prepared now. Also it’s not as hot today as the past couple of days (it’s currently about 30C). And the points on grass are generally shorter. But there again, this is Djokovic he’s facing. If Djokovic’s body does hold up, he can go on. And on. And on. And that could test Sinner. Share

Thanks Daniel, a stellar stint as always. So, having woken up from our Fery-induced fever dream, reality has returned, as Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic meet in the semi-finals for the second successive year – and the sixth time at this stage of a grand slam. Sinner downed an injured Djokovic in straight sets in 2025 – before beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final for his first Wimbledon title. It looked as if Sinner had taken his game to a level that perhaps even Alcaraz couldn’t reach – but he surrendered his US and Australian Open titles, losing to Alcaraz in New York and Djokovic in Melbourne and, after his French Open meltdown, Wimbledon is the only slam currently in his possession. His aura certainly hasn’t vanished entirely – he’s still the world No 1, went on a brilliant run between Melbourne and Paris, and hasn’t dropped a set this tournament since his five-setter in the first round – but Djokovic will know Sinner is more vulnerable than he was last year; the Italian winning machine has almost turned human and the classic cyborg from Serbia will be determined to take advantage. It feels as if we write this every year, but Djokovic, still so fuelled by history and that quest for slam No 25 – that’s why he’s still playing at the age of 39 – may never get a better opportunity to confirm his outright GOAT-ness … if his body holds up. Share

Righto, my watch is over, but Djokovic and Sinner have come down the stairs, so it’s time to hand over to Katy, who’ll elevate what should be an absolute jazzer. Peace out. Share

Looking at the bottom half of the draw before the tournament started, it was hard to see anyone other than Zverev making it to the final – though I wondered if Fritz might put him under pressure. But he could not and nor, really, could anyone else – so here we are: a month after he won his maiden grand slam, after various near-misses, collapses and out-classings, he’s a match away from adding a second. Share

Zverev chuckles then says it’s amazing, this grand slam has always been the one he’s struggled with the most, but suddenly he’s in the final of Wimbledon. “I’m incredibly happy, incredibly proud, of the team as well, but we’ve got one more match to go on Sunday and that’s what the focus is on.” After beating Fritz in the last eight, his performance was described as “flawless”, and today’s, he jokes, “Was OK, I guess.” “I have to give credit to two things. First of all, Arthur: I think he’s going to be a senior citizen on our tour because I think he’s gonna play on this tour for 5+ years and he’s gonna have great results, this is just the beginning of his career and I really think that he’s gonna do amazing things in this sport. “And then for me, the second thing is something that is incredible here. Yes, I know that 99.99% of the stadium was wanting Arthur to win but it was still such an incredible atmosphere, it was such a fair crowd as well – I enjoted every second of it even though, for me, a lot of stadiums, a lot of crowds in the world can take an example of this crowd and for me it’s one of the best crowds to play tennis on front of.” Finally, asked if he’s a preference for who he meets in the final, he offers “I hope I can play a junior, that will be great. Whether it’s the defending champion someone who’s won here 48 times like Novak Djokovic , it’s not gonna be easy no matter who it is against, but I have to trust myself, believe that i can win, and that’s what I’m gonna do.” Share

Let’s hear what he’s got to say… Share

So Goliath beats David and Zverev moves into his first Wimbledon final. If he maintains the form he’s shown in his last two matches, whichever of Sinner and Djokovic he faces next has a problem. Share

Alexander Zverev (2) beats Arthur Fery 7-6(0) 6-2 6-4 Fery (0)6-7 2-6-4-4-6 Zverev Decent return from Fery, then Zverev goes long, but he soo makes 15-all, then again comes to mid-court and hooks a forehand cross to the corner – he’s played that shot beautifully today – admittedly under little pressure. A serve and tidy then raises two match points, Fery’s historic run almost at an end … and a big delivery, followed by a wrong-footing backhand finishes things. They stand together at the net like Sid Little and Eddie large, Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe, then Fery departs to a richly deserved standing ovation, his life changed. Well played, old mate, well played. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 15.59 BST

*Fery (0)6-7 2-6 4-5 Zverev At 30-0, a return on to the baseline forces Fery to net and, if I’m giving notes, that’s one: he’s got to get better at dealing with those balls. He responds with an ace, though, then another, and what a shame he couldn’t hit this serving seam earlier in the piece. After a little sit-down, Zverev will serve for the match. Share

Fery (0)6-7 2-6 3-5 Zverev* Zverev’s only lost four points on second serve the whole match, we learn, a ridiculous state of affairs. “Sickeningly good serve,” says Mac as another love hold means he’s within a game of the final. The last two matches, he’s played pretty much as well as he can, but will he be able to find a similar level in the final? Will he be allowed to? Share Updated at 15.55 BST

Rachel Hall double quotation mark By the end of the first set, Wimbledon’s Henman Hill was so packed that security guards had closed entry, and a queue of dozens of frustrated Fery fans eager to claim their spot had built up at the entry point. “Where are all these people coming from,” asked one exasperated security guard, as he tried to move spectators on from blocking pathways with growing desperation. One fan exclaimed: “It’s crazy trying to get a spot on the hill!” George Pitchford, from Clapham, managed to squeeze on by arriving an hour early. It’s his sixth Wimbledon but he observed: “It’s crazy, I’ve never seen it this busy.” A somewhat subdued atmosphere descended on the crowd as Fery struggled against Zverev in the first two sets. “The game’s not going maybe as you would like it, but it’s decent,” Pitchford said, noting that Fery was looking “washed out a bit”. He added: “I think everyone’s just so happy to see him. Such a good story, you know, it might end now but he’s been great.” “It’s great to have firstly a British player in the semi-finals again, we’ve actually had a bit of a lull since Murray, so yeah it’s really nice to be able to get behind someone.” “I miss Andy Murray, really,” said Sebastian Hazzan, from London, adding: “But he could be [the next one].” He hoped that despite Fery’s struggles he might prevail. “I love an underdog, I guess, and he’s an inspiration.” He and his friend Eve Eyimah were teetered with “one toe on the grass” on the edge of the hill in a desperate bid to evade the scrutiny of security guards. “They’re very strict,” Hazzan added. Share

*Fery (0)6-7 2-6 3-4 Zverev Fery wafts a forehand and, again from way behind the line, Zverev administers due punishment, leaping into a forehand winner. Then, next point, Fery comes in only to go long for no reason other than weight of pressure and when the next return arrives on to the baseline and near his feet, he’s no time to adjust. That’s 15 points in a row for Zverev as well as three chances to secure a double break … but Fery saves them all, one with an ace – his first of the match – and another with decent net-play; Zverev’s applause might’ve been well intentioned, but might’ve seemed patronising. But it takes us to deuce, another ace raises advantage … and yet another, Fery’s third of the game – he now knows what he has to do to hold – secures the game. Share Updated at 15.50 BST

Fery (0)6-7 2-6 2-4 Zverev* I’m afraid Fery knows – he’ll enjoy an affirming ovation when he leaves court, but he’s no response to the power, accuracy and conviction coming back at him from the other side of the net. Even when, at 30-0, Zverev leaves a ball short, the young man can’t capitalise, momentum soon reversed and the point soon confiscated, the love consolidation secured with a serve out wide and forehand clean-up. Share Updated at 15.50 BST

*Fery (0)6-7 2-6 2-3 Zverev Fery nets a backhand, then another forehand winner, inside-out to the corner, makes 0-30. The next point is pretty well constructed by the Brit, but from way behind the baseline and on the run, Zverev folds limbs to slaughter a backhand down the line that’s too good to return … then, from that same corner, he delivers a forehand cross that’s equally brilliant, and he’s hitting it so clean you wonder if he’s bleached his strings. Thus does he break, and he’s three games away from his first Wimbledon final, playing better than he ever has. Share Updated at 15.51 BST

Fery (0)6-7 2-6-2-2 Zverev* An old habit resurfaces as Zverev nets a volley he shouldn’t, but a netted return takes us to 15-all and a netted backhand to 30-15. And from there, another simple hold is secured – it’s been quite some time since Zverev has bee under any kind of threat. Share

*Fery (0)6-7 2-6 2-1 Zverev A fine return on to the line, then a monstrous backhand winner make 0-15, then another backhand incites the netted volley for 0-30; it really is one of the best shots in the game. Fery, though, fights back to 30-all, a service winner raises game point … then he’s fractionally wide with a backhand cross. He gets it right next time, though, this time line, and from there, secures his hold, playing better than in the second set – but can he make Zverev less comfortable? Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters Share Updated at 15.41 BST

Fery (0)6-7 2-6 1-1 Zverev* Down 15-0, Fery tries a loopier return, for all the good it does him; Zverev again saunters into mid-court and puts it away, then follows it with an ace. And from there, he secures his love hold; I’d not be surprised to see him break next game. Share

*Fery (0)6-7 2-6 1-0 Zverev A much more authoritative game from Fery, but at 40-15 he wafts a backhand long to give Zverev a sniff … but finds a service winner to resolve the situation. The comeback is on… Share

Fery returns to court, but has the change of scene changed his game? Share

As you might, Fery nips off court for a change of scene – he hit just three winners in that set – so here’s something to read in the meantime: Share

Alexander Zverev wins the second set to lead Arthur Fery 7-6(0) 6-2 Fery (0)6-7 2-6 Zverev* I wonder if Zverev will have the stones to play like against Djokovic or Sinner in the final – yes, assuming he gets to it – and how they might turn that proactivity against him. For now, though, he’s managing, quickly making 30-0 then, when Fery nets a return, he has three set points. And he only needs one, a serve out wide, another netted return, and I’m afraid this match feels over; Zverev is rampant. Alex Zverev is just a set away from his first Wimbledon final. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Share Updated at 15.15 BST

*Fery (0)6-7 2-5 Zverev Todd Woodbridge suggests Fery play more aggressively, and he’s a brilliant analyst who knows a lot more about this stuff than I do. Thing is, I’m sure he’d like to, I just think he can’t because of what’s coming at him from the other side of the net – it’s not intimidation, though there’s some of that I’m sure, just that his weapons have been taken away from him. And when, at 30-15, he sends down a double, the sense is that the set will soon be over, and though he does make 40-30, when he whacks a ball at Zverev, who ought really to have finished the point with his first volley, the second one does the trick, reactions ridiculous. Then, when Fery makes advantage, a double restores deuce … but the Brit closes out his first game won in five. Even the longest journey begins with one step. Share

Fery (0)6-7 1-5 Zverev* Fery comes in but his approach is too close to Zverev, whose lob leaves him stranded. Playing like this, he’s a nasty proposition, a 124mph second serve telling us everything about his state of mind, and though he doesn’t win the point, an ace follows for 40-15, the hold quickly secured. I fear Fery has nothing in his toolbox to deal with this onslaught. Share

*Fery (0)6-7 1-4 Zverev At this point, it’s hard to see Fery winning another game, and when Zverev winner makes 0-15, these last two matches the best I’ve seen him play on grass – by far. There’s never been such authority in his groundstrokes, nor such conviction in his decision-making, attacking options embraced, and at 15-30, he slices a backhand when he sees Fery coming in, then dashes to net to flick a pass on to the sideline, and he only needs one go at securing the double-break, another good return forcing the long response. Over the last two weeks, we’ve seen Fery come back from various unpromising situations, but the step-up in class looks too much for him to handle. Share