Wimbledon LIVE: Paolini facing Kostyuk in quarter-finals

It’s the second day of quarter-final action at Wimbledon, with Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Jasmine Paolini among the standout names looking to seal their place in the last four of the prestigious tournament.

Full men’s schedule | Full women’s schedule

13:58 CET – We’re just minutes away from today’s two women’s quarter-finals getting underway, as Jasmine Paolini faces Marta Kostyuk on Centre Court and Linda Noskova takes on Elise Mertens on Court One.

Follow every point of Kostyuk vs Paolini here.

Follow every point of Noskova vs Mertens here.

Kostyuk vs Paolini win probability Flashscore

10:30 CET – Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today’s quarter-finals at the All England Club!

Play gets underway in a few hours, as 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini takes on 12th seed Marta Kostyuk on Centre Court, while on Court One, rising Czech star Linda Noskova comes up against Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

With a first-time Wimbledon winner guaranteed on the women’s side of the tournament, all four players will be determined to seal a semi-final berth, as they also look to move a step closer to a maiden major title.

On the men’s side of the draw, the headline match of the day sees French Open champion Alexander Zverev go head-to-head with sixth seed Taylor Fritz, with the American having won each of their last seven meetings.

Closing out the day on Centre Court is home hope Arthur Fery, as the 23-year-old looks to continue his dream run at SW19 when he takes on Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli.

Check out today’s full preview here!