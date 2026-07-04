World Cup 2026: England face lightning, hotel security and even spying in Mexico

England were booed as they arrived at their hotel to prepare for their World Cup last-16 game against Mexico – but that will be far from their main issue in Mexico City.

The Three Lions face the tournament co-hosts on Sunday (01:00 BST, Monday), a match which will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer.

There is increased security at England’s hotel after Ecuador, whom Mexico played in the last 32 in Mexico City, lodged a noise complaint with Fifa.

And Thomas Tuchel’s side face further threats from the weather, the altitude and reportedly, even spying.

Before the last round Ecuador players were deliberately kept awake by local supporters, who used loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles outside the team hotel late at night.

Mexico went on to win 2-0.

Ecuador stayed in the Westin Hotel and England wanted to keep their whereabouts undisclosed, but there were concerns that the location would be leaked.

And hundreds of locals were waiting outside their hotel as the England team coach arrived on Friday, with some chanting “Mexico” and others booing.

Members of Mexico’s National Guard lined the entrance to England’s hotel, while police officers in riot gear stood next to barriers on the road outside the hotel.

England’s players and staff will be offered natural sleep remedies or white noise machines to try to avoid sleep distruption from the potential overnight noise.

Some are likely to bring their own ear plugs or sleep bands too.

England attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers said: “I won’t be happy if it wakes me up – I’ll be honest.

“We’ll see how it goes but we’ll deal with it as best as possible. It’s just another obstacle to overcome but we’re ready.”

As well as the noise, some people struggle to sleep in higher altitudes.