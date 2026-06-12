Wrexham Shake Up Executive Office With Appointment of New Director

Wrexham have officially appointed Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) executive Lee Solomon as a director of the soccer club.

A Companies House AP01 filing received on June 10, 2026 confirmed the change. Solomon was initially appointed to the position on February 6, 2026, but the filing has now formally completed the process. As a result, American investment firm Apollo Global Management now has representation at board level.

Solomon serves as a Partner in Private Equity at Apollo Global Management. His appointment comes six months after Apollo acquired a minority stake in the North Wales club, believed to be just under 10 percent, in a deal that valued Wrexham at approximately $468 million (£350 million). From the outset, the private equity firm planned to appoint a representative to the club’s board following its investment.

Speaking after the investment was announced in December 2025, Solomon said: “Wrexham is on an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to be a part of it and to support the club, the Wrexham community, and Rob and Ryan. This is a multifaceted investment where Apollo Sports Capital can provide long-term, patient capital to help Wrexham reach its goals and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the facilities and local economy.”

Apollo Global Management launched ASC last year as a $5 billion platform focused on sports investments. In addition to acquiring a minority stake in Wrexham, ASC also completed a deal to purchase a majority shareholding in Spanish club Atlético Madrid.

Why Did Apollo Invest in Wrexham?

Wrexham’s proposed Kop Stand development at the Racecourse Ground. | Populous/Getty

Wrexham sought external funding from ASC primarily to help finance the redevelopment of the Racecourse Ground and the construction of the new Kop Stand. Work on the 7,500-seat stand began in 2025, with completion initially expected next year at a projected cost of $95 million.

The Red Dragons are expected to contribute approximately $67.62 million toward the project after securing a controversial $23.46 million grant from the Welsh government. The funding will help the club meet UEFA Category 4 requirements, which are necessary to bring competitive men’s international matches back to Wrexham.

The club first unveiled plans for a new stand as part of the Wrexham Gateway scheme in 2022. However, the project was delayed by a series of planning and funding challenges. As those delays continued, Wrexham submitted a revised planning application last summer that included an additional 2,250 seats.

The updated proposal would increase the stand’s capacity from 5,500 to 7,750 seats. Club officials were eager to maximize the rare opportunity to build a new, iconic Kop Stand, despite the higher cost. Because the government grant would remain the same regardless of the stand’s final capacity, Wrexham required additional outside investment to cover the increased expense.

How Does This Impact Wrexham’s Ownership Structure?

Role Personnel Chairmen Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds Directors Kaleen Allyn, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey, Caroline Hutchinson, Thayer Joyce, George Dewey, Ricky Engelberg, Lee Solomon Chief Executive Officer Michael Williamson Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith Chief Business & Communications Officer Rob Faulkner Chief of Staff Tina Roberts Strategy & Projects Director Aidan Miller

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds remain firmly in control of Wrexham, holding an estimated combined ownership stake of between 70 and 75 percent. Wrexham AFC Limited is wholly owned by Wrexham Holdings LLC, while The R.R. McReynolds Company LLC owns the majority of shares in Wrexham Holdings LLC.

The Allyn family, former owners of Welch Allyn, Inc., became minority investors in October 2024 through Red Dragon Ventures LLC, a joint venture with McElhenney and Reynolds. While the exact size of the investment was never publicly disclosed, the family is believed to hold a stake of roughly 15 percent. Following the deal, Kaleen Allyn was appointed as an executive director on the club’s board.

Apollo Sports Capital later acquired its minority stake and now has board representation through Solomon’s appointment. An additional 5 percent stake was sold to a U.S.-based consortium led by ASC Chief Executive Al Tylis and Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter, who also own Mexican club Necaxa. That transaction included a reciprocal investment, with McElhenney and Reynolds acquiring a minority stake in the Mexican side as well.

While Apollo’s appointment gives the firm a direct voice in boardroom discussions, it does not alter the balance of power at Wrexham. Mac and Reynolds remain the club’s controlling owners and continue to oversee its long-term direction.

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