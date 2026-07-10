Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Returns Us to the Golden Age of Piracy

Summary The classic Assassin’s Creed title returns, rebuilt from the ground-up for a satisfying, swashbuckling adventure.

New stealth features and a reworked version of combat are just some of the improvements made to modernize the original Black Flag.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches July 9, 2026, for XBOX Series X|S

Playing Black Flag for the first time on XBOX Series X|S is like discovering a back catalog of your favorite artist. I’ve played nearly a dozen of these games over the years – I loved Origins, the Ezio Trilogy is tops, and Valhalla was truly epic – but somehow the original Black Flag never made it into my rotation (I also never played Odyssey but that’s a tale for another time). That’s to say, I have an appreciation and familiarly of this “classic” version of the franchise and Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced feels like a return to form.







For the unfamiliar, this time you’re in the shoes of one Edward Kenway, an up-and-coming (and well-connected) pirate who has stumbled into the mysterious world of Assassins, Templars, and mythical artifacts. With his ship, the Jackdaw, and a loyal crew by his side, you’ll set sail across 1700’s Caribbean in search of fortune and adventure.

I really like how quickly Black Flag Resynced gets you moving by having Kenway falling into this hidden world – impersonating a Templar gives us a peak into that side of the franchise’s epic sci-fi and mystical yarn, but at the same time allowing Kenway to be an opportunistic pirate, blending the mystery of the artifacts with the search for hidden treasure. It’s a nice and natural push to get you going.







And it’s not just the narrative that moves quickly. Less than a few hours into the game you have essentially everything you need to start exploring the Caribbean, with multiple side quests and activities that let you upgrade your ship and crew. Sticking to the critical path in the early going is mandatory, as it unlocks additional weapons and features, but for the most part I welcomed how much freedom the game gives you so early on – but you really should spend some of that coin on ship and crew upgrades as soon as you get the chance.

It also looks fantastic – this ground-up rebuild of the original is using advanced graphic tech like ray tracing, higher resolution textures, and Dolby Atmos to bring the world of Black Flag even more to life. Water and reflections look amazing, clothes look ragged and torn, and facial details are well-defined – is there anyone in this world who doesn’t have a scar?







Gameplay systems have also reportedly been revamped; having never played the original, I can only speak to how this current version functions and it feels modern and refined. Combat has a crisp parry and dodge rhythm to it – enemy weapons flash blue for a parry; red for a dodge – which makes the flow of sword and hand-to-hand combat feel slick. And if it seems like you’re able to dispatch everyone a bit too easily, you can tweak a variety of difficulty sliders as you see fit.

The combat is punctuated by having you execute some truly brutal finishing moves – by breaking down your enemy’s health and guard meter, you’ll be able to trigger these moves by pressing Y button that will have you running your sword through the chest of enemies or stabbing them in the face with your hidden blade. More than a few times I found myself with an audible, “woah!” complimented with an ear-to-ear grin at some of these flashy moves that Kenway was pulling off.







Stealth has received some attention as well – instead of an instant failure state if you’re spotted, you must improvise your way out of trouble. I appreciate this approach, not just because I enjoy combat if it comes to brandishing my blades, but I’ve always found that a quick failure feature is counterintuitive to fun, when the slightest slip makes for a more frustrating experience. Now the hardcore players are given the challenge of sneaking by unseen, while giving more novice players the tools to get out of trouble.

Parkour feels just as smooth as I remember from other Creeds, with Kenway effortlessly able to climb and shimmy up the side of buildings. It’s still just as fun as other AC entries where you solve the puzzle of jetted edges and loose bricks to reach the viewpoint.







That touches on another one of the hallmarks of the franchise that shows up well in Black Flag are the incredibly detailed and intricate port cities full of historically accurate buildings and structures, like the Basilica Menor de San Franciso de Asis in Havana or the “nest of infamous bastards” pirate city of Nassau. Having hundreds of citizens going about their day mixed with drunken pirates found hanging about, it really brings the world of Black Flag to life. It’s this meticulousness that has made every entry in the franchise a joy to play, and Resynced is no exception.

Naturally, in a game that has you playing as a pirate, one of the biggest hooks for Black Flag has always been the ship-to-ship combat – it’s a feature I’ve played in other AC titles, but this feels considerably more in-depth. Ship combat is more akin to an arcade-like experience as opposed to a slower, more strategic approach like something found in Sea of Thieves – and it’s incredibly fun. With a variety of shot types, ship upgrades, boarding parties, and a reputation system that can have you outrunning pirate hunters, this could practically be a game all to itself.







The new dynamic weather can also make these combat encounters flashy and challenging, helping to keep them somewhat unpredictable. Trying to line up your shot while dodging a giant waterspout can make for an incredibly cinematic and thrilling experience. Add to that other enemy ships could jump into the fray as well, puts a bow on the entire package that I can see why this entry has always been so revered.

Between these moments of action, Black Flag Resynced can provide some great Zen-like moments as you travel across the sea on your way to your next goal or story beat. Pressing the A button a couple of times will drop you out to an external cinematic camera that showcases your ship in full while listening to sea shanties as you set out for distant shores.







Black Flag has long been on my list to play and now with this definitive version in my hands, I can finally appreciate what I’ve always expected it to be – one of the most fun and exhilarating entries in the franchise, and then some. There’s so much that’s still left for me to discover within the world of Black Flag Resynced, like the new storylines featuring Blackbeard, new cities to discover, and the various sea shanties left to find, I feel my adventure is only just getting started and I can’t wait to play more to see where the wind takes me.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches July 9, 2026, for XBOX Series X|S.





Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Deluxe Edition Ubisoft

☆☆☆☆☆

916

★★★★★

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Deluxe Edition and receive, alongside the Blackbeard’s Crimson Pack bonus , a $5 Xbox gift card and an in-game Resource Pack. Use the Resource Pack to instantly upgrade the Jackdaw as you carve your legend on the high seas with useful Materials and valuable Trade Goods. Offer valid for purchases in Microsoft Store online through 11:59 PM PST on July 8, 2026 while supplies last in the United States (including Puerto Rico). View full terms and conditions at aka.ms/ACBF2026. The Deluxe Edition contains the base game and the following content:

– The Master Assassin Character Pack: Edward costume, sword, pistol, and trinket with unique perks

– The Master Assassin Naval Pack: sail set, ship’s pet, crew attire, wheel, figurehead, and hull trim BECOME A FEARSOME PIRATE

Strike fear in your foes as you board and sink enemy vessels as Edward Kenway, captain of the Jackdaw. Whether blending into crowds or leading daring assaults, switch between silent takedowns and fierce brawls as you effortlessly wield swords, pistols, and the Hidden Blade. A CLASSIC REBUILT FOR AN ENHANCED EXPERIENCE

Combat has been rebuilt for more dynamic encounters, emphasizing parries and takedowns, while stealth and parkour have been improved for smoother escapes and assassinations. Continuously upgrade the Jackdaw to face powerful enemy ships with enhanced naval mechanics featuring new alternate fire modes. Quality-of-life additions also address previous pain points, ensuring your experience is improved. THE CARIBBEAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Whether you’re sailing the open seas or journeying across untamed lands, discover a seamless open world built with the latest Anvil engine. Take in sweeping vistas as you brave stormy waters, dive into underwater shipwrecks, or push through dense tropical jungles. Enhanced by features such as Dolby Atmos and ray tracing, every scene feels more immersive, bringing the world’s beauty to life. EXPANDING EDWARD’S ADVENTURE

Building on top of the original story, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces exclusive new content. Familiar faces will return, with new storylines dedicated to fan-favorite characters such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unexpected allies will also cross your path, as three officers join you on your journey as part of the main narrative. More surprises await such as new sea shanties, pets, photo mode, and more. Internet connection, Ubisoft account and Microsoft Account required to access online features.