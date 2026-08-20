Beth Goetz signs contract extension with Iowa Athletics

Iowa announces contract extension for Athletics Director Beth Goetz

The University of Iowa on Thursday announced a new contract extension for Athletic Director Beth Goetz.

Goetz, who became the full-time director of athletics in 2024, will remain in the role through at least Jan. 31, 2032.

Goetz hired Ben McCollum to lead the men’s basketball program after parting ways with Fran McCaffery following the 2024-25 season. McCollum’s first season in Iowa City was one of the program’s best in decades. The Hawkeyes went to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1987 and star point guard Bennett Stirtz was selected No. 16 in the NBA draft.

Iowa generated a record $103.7 million in athletics fundraising in 2025-26, according to the university.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Hawkeyes and our student-athletes, and thankful to President [Barbara] Wilson and our leadership for their trust,” Goetz said in a news release announcing the extension. “I’m fortunate to be surrounded by coaches and staff who care deeply about Iowa and a fan base that makes this place so special. We are proud of the tradition we carry forward, excited about where we are headed, and I truly believe our best days are ahead.”

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