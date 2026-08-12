Everton striker charged with breach of FA betting rules

Everton striker Martin Sherif has been formally charged by The Football Association for allegedly breaching its gambling regulations.

According to an official statement released by the governing body, the 20-year-old forward has been charged under FA Rule E1.2 in connection with 61 bets placed on football matches over a 15-month timeframe.

The FA states that the alleged infractions occurred between November 20, 2024 and February 12, 2026. Sherif has been given until Monday, August 17 to provide an official response to the charge.

Everton striker charged with betting offence breach

The Hill Dickinson Stadium where Everton play their home games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rule E1.2 enforces a complete ban on betting for anyone involved in professional football in England.

Under the guidelines, players, managers, coaches, club staff, and officials are prohibited from betting, directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition.



You may like



Martin Sherif (L) on loan at Port Vale last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The legislation also forbids passing on inside information to third parties for gambling purposes or instructing others to place bets on their behalf.

Sherif is a Liberian-born Netherlands youth international who joined Everton’s youth academy at the age of 13 in 2019 after making the switch from Dutch outfit Almere City.

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.

He impressed in the youth ranks at Finch Farm before signing his first professional contract with the Merseyside club.

The young striker spent the 2025/26 season on loan in League One with separate spells at Rotherham United and Port Vale, making 29 senior appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.

Should the allegations be proven, the Toffees forward faces potential disciplinary measures ranging from fines to a prolonged suspension from all footballing activity. Neither Everton nor Sherif have publicly commented on the charge.