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Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton vs Brighton Sunday 24 August 2025

Everton striker charged with breach of FA betting rules

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Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton vs Brighton Sunday 24 August 2025
Hill Dickinson Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Everton striker Martin Sherif has been formally charged by The Football Association for allegedly breaching its gambling regulations.

According to an official statement released by the governing body, the 20-year-old forward has been charged under FA Rule E1.2 in connection with 61 bets placed on football matches over a 15-month timeframe.

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