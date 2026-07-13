House of the Dragon star reveals the “really camp” inspiration behind Ormund Hightower’s upcoming nude scene

House of the Dragon Season 3 is bringing bold new energy to the Hightower side of the war, and James Norton (Ormund Hightower) is already giving fans plenty to talk about.

In a recent interview with Winter is Coming, Norton opened up about his approach to the character’s tone and a memorable “really camp” performance choice in an upcoming bath scene that has sparked major anticipation.

Quick read:

Ormund Hightower will have much of a personality in House of the Dragon

Jame Norton revealed there will be a nude scene of Ormund later in the series

He’s gonna cause a lot of trouble for the Blacks

A bold, camp performance choice

Norton revealed how he brought a playful, exaggerated flair to one of Ormund’s lines during filming:

“I have this line where I’m like, ‘Is she a queen or is she a b-tch with a dragon?’, and I kind of cock my hip. And they used it, they used the really camp one.”



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This cheeky, over-the-top delivery in a nude bath scene shows that Ormund won’t be a straightforward, stoic lord. Instead, Norton is infusing the character with personality, attitude, and a touch of camp that contrasts with the more serious tone of some other Green faction members.

Ormund’s role and the show’s tone

Norton’s comments suggest Ormund will bring a fresh dynamic to House Hightower; charismatic, sharp-tongued, and unafraid to be dramatic. The decision to keep the “really camp” take highlights the show’s willingness to experiment with tone, blending political intrigue, war drama, and moments of flamboyance.

This bath scene is already generating buzz among fans, who are eager to see how Ormund fits into the larger story alongside characters like Gwayne and Daeron. Till now, fans haven’t seen much of Ormund so they don’t really know how the character is or what to expect from him. Hence, Ormund will bring a fresh rival energy to the show with some unexpected moments like the above-mentioned one.