How to watch World Cup on YouTube (it’s free)

You can watch the 2026 World Cup for free on YouTube in Brazil – 104 games – right the way from June 11 through to the final on July 19. The free coverage includes commentary and analysis and full-game replays of all 104 fixtures – including Brazil vs Scotland today, June 24.

It sounds too good to be true, especially at a World Cup that looks set to go down as the most commercially voracious of all time, but seeing is believing.

How can you watch the World Cup on YouTube from anywhere? Can you get the free YouTube World Cup stream in the US, Canada and Europe too? And what devices are YouTube available on?

Here’s our full (and quick) guide to how to watch World Cup 2026 on YouTube for free…

How to watch the World Cup on YouTube and the YouTube app

The FREE CazeTV YouTube channel has made all of its World Cup coverage available to live stream for free on YouTube – in 4K UHD too! Wow.

To watch YouTube: visit the YouTube website or download the YouTube app (iOS / Android).

YouTube is free – and you don’t need an account to use it!

OUTSIDE BRAZIL? ACCESS YOUTUBE FROM ANYWHERE WITH NORTON VPN

How to watch the World Cup on YouTube from anywhere

Although YouTube is available almost everywhere, the free World Cup coverage is limited to Brazil.

Football fans traveling or working outside Brazil will need to use a VPN to access YouTube’s free World Cup streams.

We use Norton VPN. Here’s why:

It’s really easy to use a VPN to watch World Cup 2026 on YouTube.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we’ve said, Norton VPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you’re visiting the US and want to watch your free Brazil YouTube stream, you’d select ‘São Paulo’.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the CazéTV channel, sign in, and watch the World Cup on YouTube for free.

What will YouTube’s World Cup coverage include? Every game?

(Image credit: Emilee Chinn via Getty Images)

All 104 World Cup games are free-to-air on the CazéTV YouTube channel.

Full game replays are being posted to the channel too.

YouTube also lets you quickly and easily switch on notifications for upcoming games, which will save you from having to manually add them to your calendar.

Which devices can I watch the World Cup on YouTube with?

You can use YouTube on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV (select models)

Android devices (Android 6.0 and up)

Android TV (select models)

Apple TV (4th generation & 4K)

Chromecast

Hisense smart TVs (select models)

iOS devices (iOS 12 and up)

LG smart TVs (2016+ models only)

Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max

Nintendo Switch

Nvidia Shield (select models)

PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

Roku TVs (all models)

Samsung smart TVs (2017+ models only)

Sharp smart TVs (select models)

Sony smart TVs (select models)

TiVo

Vizio SmartCast TVs (select models)

Web

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Is YouTube a good way to watch the World Cup?

There are pros and cons to CazéTV’s free YouTube channel to watch the World Cup coverage.

The positives: you don’t need an account to tune in, most people are familiar with the user interface, and every single game is being shown in the same place.

However, coverage is exclusively in Portuguese, which is great if you’re fluent in the language or interested in learning it – not so much otherwise.

Free English-language coverage of every World Cup game, meanwhile, is available via SBS on Demand in Australia, BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK, and RTE Player in Ireland.