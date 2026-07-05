Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates scoring at World Cup 2026

How to watch World Cup on YouTube (it’s free)

  • Read Time4 mins

Share your love

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates scoring at World Cup 2026
(Image credit: Hugo Rivera/Jam Media via Getty Images)

You can watch the 2026 World Cup for free on YouTube in Brazil – 104 games – right the way from June 11 through to the final on July 19. The free coverage includes commentary and analysis and full-game replays of all 104 fixtures – including Brazil vs Scotland today, June 24.

It sounds too good to be true, especially at a World Cup that looks set to go down as the most commercially voracious of all time, but seeing is believing.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados