Kalshi Referral Code ROCKY: Extended $500 sports bonus for Titans and Braves; Arch Manning Heisman odds update

The Kalshi referral code ROCKY is live and has been extended into September for every Kalshi market, handing new users a bonus credit of up to $500 after a qualifying trade of just $25. Signing up with the Kalshi referral code ROCKY opens immediate access to Kalshi’s full event-contract exchange — from the Heisman race to NFL and World Series futures, all in one place.

There is plenty for Vol Nation to trade right now: Arch Manning’s Heisman odds, the Titans’ Week 1 opener, the Super Bowl board, and a World Series race with the Braves squarely in the mix. The Kalshi referral code ROCKY went out specifically for Vol Nation, and it is confirmed active as of August 16th, 2026. Worth noting up front: a Kalshi referral code and a Kalshi promo code are the same thing here — ROCKY works whichever term you searched.

How to Use the Kalshi Referral Code ROCKY:

Getting started with the Kalshi referral code ROCKY takes less than five minutes:

Open Kalshi.com or download the Kalshi app. Hit Sign Up and enter the Kalshi referral code ROCKY when prompted during registration. Verify your identity — standard for every new Kalshi account on the regulated exchange. Fund your account and trade at least $25 on Kalshi’s Predictions markets within 7 days to activate your bonus credit of up to $500. Bonus credit posts to your account and is available across all open Kalshi markets.

Note: The Kalshi referral code ROCKY has to be entered at registration. It cannot be added after the account exists. New users who miss it will not receive the bonus.

Kalshi Referral Code ROCKY: Offer Terms

Here is what the Kalshi referral code ROCKY delivers:

Sign up bonus: Up to $500 in bonus credit (variable reward; range $15–$500)

Up to $500 in bonus credit (variable reward; range $15–$500) Qualifying action: Trade at least $25 on Kalshi’s Predictions markets

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi’s Predictions markets Window: Within 7 days of opening your account

Within 7 days of opening your account Code to enter: ROCKY

ROCKY Eligibility: New Kalshi accounts only

New Kalshi accounts only Valid as of: August 16th, 2026; extended into September

August 16th, 2026; extended into September Market access: Full Kalshi catalog — college football, NFL, MLB, politics, economics, and more

Full Kalshi catalog — college football, NFL, MLB, politics, economics, and more Structure: Regulated exchange; Kalshi odds set by trader limit orders, not a house

Arch Manning Heisman Odds on Kalshi:

The Heisman race is one of the first college football markets drawing volume on Kalshi, and Texas quarterback Arch Manning — Peyton Manning’s nephew, who brings the Longhorns to Neyland Stadium on September 26 — is right near the top. Here is the current Kalshi read:

Player Kalshi Chance Yes Price CJ Carr (Notre Dame) 13% 13¢ Arch Manning (Texas) 11% 11¢ Darian Mensah (Miami, FL) 8% 8¢ Julian Sayin (Ohio St.) 7% 7¢ Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 7% 7¢ Dante Moore (Oregon) 6% 6¢ Jeremiah Smith (Ohio St.) 6% 6¢

Kalshi odds are expressed as market-implied probabilities and update in real time. All figures current as of August 16th, 2026.

Titans Week 1 Kalshi Odds: Jets at Tennessee

The Titans open the NFL season against the New York Jets on September 13, and Kalshi has Tennessee as the favorite. Here is how the market prices the opener:

Market Kalshi Odds Tennessee Titans (moneyline) 56% (Yes 57¢) New York Jets (moneyline) 44% (Yes 44¢) Tennessee to win by more than 2.5 points 52% (Yes 53¢) Over 38.5 total points 53% (Yes 53¢)

Kalshi odds update in real time and may move before kickoff. All figures current as of August 16th, 2026.

NFL Super Bowl Odds on Kalshi:

Kalshi’s 2027 NFL Champion market is also live, with the Los Angeles Rams out front and a deep field behind them:

Team Kalshi Chance Yes Price Los Angeles Rams 16% 16¢ Buffalo Bills 8% 8¢ Seattle Seahawks 8% 8¢ Baltimore Ravens 7% 7¢ Kansas City Chiefs 6% 6¢ Cincinnati Bengals 5% 5¢ Dallas Cowboys 5% 5¢ Denver Broncos 5% 5¢ Houston Texans 5% 5¢

Kalshi odds update in real time. All figures current as of August 16th, 2026.

World Series Odds on Kalshi: Braves in the Mix

Baseball’s stretch run is heating up, and Kalshi’s Pro Baseball Champion market has the Dodgers on top — with the Braves, the Southeast’s team, holding live World Series odds:

Team Kalshi Chance Yes Price Los Angeles Dodgers 33.5% 33.8¢ New York Yankees 10.5% 10.9¢ Milwaukee Brewers 9.5% 9.5¢ Tampa Bay Rays 7.6% 7.5¢ Atlanta Braves 7.1% 7.2¢ Chicago Cubs 6.2% 6.7¢ Boston Red Sox 5.4% 5.3¢ Philadelphia Phillies 4.3% 4.2¢ Houston Astros 4% 4¢

Kalshi odds update in real time as games are played. All figures current as of August 16th, 2026.

Kalshi Markets for Tennessee Traders:

Kalshi has become a destination for Tennessee traders who want a regulated alternative to a traditional sportsbook. Because Kalshi runs as a CFTC-regulated exchange, you are not trading against a house — you are trading event contracts directly against other users, with Kalshi odds driven by real order-book supply and demand. Tennessee readers searching “Kalshi betting” will find exactly that: a regulated, trade-based exchange, not a sportsbook.

With the referral code ROCKY now extended into September, that regulated access spans everything Vol Nation is watching this fall — Arch Manning’s Heisman number, the Titans’ opener, the Super Bowl board, and the Braves’ World Series run. When news breaks on any of them, the Kalshi odds move immediately, often faster than an adjusted sportsbook line.

The Kalshi referral code ROCKY gives Tennessee traders entry into this ecosystem with a bonus credit of up to $500 on top of a $25 qualifying trade. Whether you are backing Arch Manning, the Titans, or the Braves, the referral code ROCKY makes sure your account is funded before the market moves. Readers searching for it as a Kalshi promo code will find the same ROCKY code and the same offer.

Kalshi Referral Code vs. Polymarket Referral Code: How the Offers Compare

Both Kalshi and Polymarket are US-legal prediction markets, and both are running code offers for new users right now — and on Rocky Top Insider, the code is ROCKY on each. Here is how the two stack up:

Kalshi Polymarket Promo / referral code ROCKY ROCKY Sign up bonus Up to $500 after a $25 trade $20 on a $10 deposit ($30 total) Platform type CFTC-regulated event-contract exchange Peer-to-peer prediction market Odds set by User limit orders User trading (supply & demand) Regulation Federally regulated (CFTC) Operates as a peer-to-peer exchange Sports markets Yes — college football, NFL, MLB, more Yes Political markets Yes Yes

The Kalshi referral code ROCKY and the Polymarket referral code ROCKY both offer real value. The distinction is mechanics: Kalshi runs as a federally regulated exchange where Kalshi odds are set by limit orders, while Polymarket is a peer-to-peer market driven by direct trader supply and demand. For readers weighing Polymarket vs Kalshi this fall, Kalshi’s regulated structure is the draw — and the Kalshi referral code ROCKY is the faster path to trading it with a bonus credit of up to $500 in play today.

Kalshi Referral Code vs. Kalshi Promo Code: Is There a Difference?

Functionally, almost none. A Kalshi referral code and a Kalshi promo code describe the same registration code that triggers the bonus — the terms are used interchangeably across the platform and its affiliate network. The one practical distinction is the qualifying window: on the referral program the $25 in qualifying trades must be completed within 7 days of opening the account, while the promo code program allows 30 days. On Rocky Top Insider, whether you searched for the Kalshi referral code or the Kalshi promo code, the answer is the same: enter ROCKY at registration to claim a bonus of up to $500 after a $25 qualifying trade.

Conclusion: Use the Kalshi Referral Code ROCKY Before the Markets Move

From Arch Manning’s Heisman odds to the Titans’ opener, the Super Bowl board, and the Braves’ World Series run, there has rarely been a better time to have a funded Kalshi account — and with the referral code ROCKY extended into September, the window is open. Registering with the Kalshi referral code ROCKY takes under five minutes and puts a bonus credit of up to $500 in reach once you trade $25 on the Predictions markets.

Enter the referral code ROCKY at sign-up, trade $25 on Kalshi’s Predictions markets within 7 days, and Kalshi credits a bonus of up to $500 on top. Whether you are trading college football, the NFL, or the World Series race, the Kalshi referral code ROCKY is the fastest way to get started.

Register with the Kalshi referral code ROCKY here.

Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. The sign-up bonus is a variable bonus credit between $15 and $500, earned after transacting at least $25 on Kalshi’s Predictions product within 7 days of opening the account; bonus credit must be used within 7 days of being granted and must be traded once before any resulting funds can be withdrawn. New Kalshi accounts only; one offer per user.