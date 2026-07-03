Mariners Game #88 Preview and Discussion, 7/2/26: SEA vs LAA

The Mariners go for a sweep against the Angels to kickoff a holiday weekend at home.

It’s been exactly one month since the Mariners won three straight games. They beat the Mets 8-3 on June 2 in what would be the final win of an eight-game streak. Since then, the Mariners have gone 11-14, never winning or losing more than two in a row. With commanding wins Monday and Tuesday — before a rare, mid-series off day Wednesday due to the World Cup in Seattle — the Mariners now have a chance to make it three straight with a sweep of the Angels.

On the mound Thursday will be Bryce Miller. Now free of the piggyback, he struck out 11 over 5 2/3 in his last outing, although a pair of homers (and lack of run support) sunk his day. Miller has a 3.07 FIP and 30.1% K-BB rate, which is second best in the majors to Jacob Misiorowski.

The Mariners will face Walbert Ureña for the first time in his rookie season. Just 22, Ureña has slick stuff, with a fantastic sinker-slider combination that helps him stay on the ground. He does struggle with walks and has difficulty going deep into games, so ideally the Mariners lineup will exhibit some patience. This could be a tough one otherwise.

That said, the Mariners will send their best possible lineup at the moment. Both Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone are playing tonight, with Raley in right field and Canzone at DH. The only batter they’re missing at this point is Brendan Donovan, who’s working his way back from the injured list.

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