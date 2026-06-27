Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $489 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

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The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $489 million—the second biggest lottery prize of the year so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night, although the eventual winner will take home a much smaller payout after taxes and deductions.
The six numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 48, 51, 60, 63, 66, and Mega Ball 20.
If a winner emerges in the next draw, they will have a choice between taking the $489 million prize spread over 30 annual installments or a lump sum cash payout of $220.9 million—the preferred option for most winners.
If the winner picks the cash prize, their winnings will first drop to around $167.9 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied.
The winner would likely face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, depending on their taxable income, further reducing the winnings to around $139.2 million.
If the installments route is chosen, the winner’s annual payments of around $16.3 million would fall to $10.27 million after the 37% federal marginal rate is applied.
Depending on their home state, the winner could face additional taxes, as some states, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, such as Texas, Florida, and California, don’t.
The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled to take place on Friday night. The Powerball jackpot, which has risen to $327 million, will have its next drawing on Wednesday night.
1-in-290.4 million. Those are the astronomical odds a Mega Millions ticket buyer will need to overcome to win the jackpot. This is only slightly better than the Powerball jackpot’s odds of 1-in-292.2 million.
In March, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won a $533 million jackpot, which remains the biggest lottery prize of the year so far. The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year so far is a $250.8 million prize claimed by a lottery player from Arkansas.
Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Illinois Wins $533 Million—Here’s What They Could Take Home (Forbes)
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