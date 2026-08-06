Monterrey vs Orlando City SC Preview, Lineups, Time & Where to Watch

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All eyes turn to the highly anticipated clash between Monterrey vs Orlando City SC as the two sides clash in the Leagues Cup at Inter.co Stadium. Both teams enter this fixture seeking to make an immediate statement on the international stage, making this matchup a vital early test for their respective ambitions.
Liga MX giants Monterrey head into this opening group match eager to establish dominance and setting their sights on a deep tournament run. With a roster filled with international talent, Rayados will rely on their tactical discipline and attacking firepower to break down opponent defenses and control the tempo from the opening whistle.
MLS outfit Orlando City SC enter the tournament determined to prove their credentials against one of North America’s premier clubs. Playing on home turf gives them a valuable edge, and their energetic style of play could prove crucial as they aim to disrupt Monterrey’s rhythm and secure a positive result.
In this report from “365Scores“, we break down the kick-off time for Monterrey vs Orlando City SC, where to watch it, the predicted lineups for both sides, and the key tactical details ahead of the opening whistle.
Monterrey vs Orlando City SC kicks off on Thursday 6 August 2026 at 12:30 AM UK time, 7:30 PM ET, at Inter.co Stadium.
Monterrey come into this contest in solid attacking form, boasting a 67% win rate in recent outings while scoring an average of two goals per game, with both teams finding the net in 67% of those fixtures. Orlando City SC present a similar threat in front of goal, averaging two goals per game with a 40% win rate and both teams scoring in 60% of their recent matches, pointing toward an entertaining and open encounter.
With both Monterrey and Orlando City SC sitting on zero points having played zero matches at the start of the tournament stage, this fixture represents the beginning of a fresh campaign where a victory provides an immediate step toward qualifying for the knockout phase.
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Follow live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the game on the 365Scores app.
To gauge the current form of both sides, here are their most recent results across all competitions:
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|02/08/2026
|Liga MX – Apertura
|Atlas Guadalajara
|Away
|Win 2-0
|27/07/2026
|Liga MX – Apertura
|Necaxa
|Away
|Loss 1-2
|19/07/2026
|Liga MX – Apertura
|Santos Laguna
|Home
|Win 3-2
|11/07/2026
|Club Friendlies
|Sporting San José
|Home
|Loss 1-2
|08/07/2026
|Club Friendlies
|CS Cartagines
|Home
|Win 1-0
|Date
|Competition
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|02/08/2026
|MLS
|New York Red Bulls
|Away
|Loss 2-3
|26/07/2026
|MLS
|Nashville SC
|Home
|Win 1-0
|23/07/2026
|MLS
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Away
|Win 4-0
|24/05/2026
|MLS
|FC Cincinnati
|Away
|Loss 2-6
|20/05/2026
|US Open Cup – Quarter Finals
|Atlanta United
|Home
|Win 4-1
The historical record between Monterrey vs Orlando City SC stands at two previous competitive encounters. Monterrey hold the upper hand in the series, having claimed one victory while the remaining fixture ended in a draw.
|Total meetings
|Monterrey wins
|Orlando City SC wins
|Draws
|2
|1
|0
|1
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track