Monterrey vs Orlando City SC Preview, Lineups, Time & Where to Watch

All eyes turn to the highly anticipated clash between Monterrey vs Orlando City SC as the two sides clash in the Leagues Cup at Inter.co Stadium. Both teams enter this fixture seeking to make an immediate statement on the international stage, making this matchup a vital early test for their respective ambitions.

Liga MX giants Monterrey head into this opening group match eager to establish dominance and setting their sights on a deep tournament run. With a roster filled with international talent, Rayados will rely on their tactical discipline and attacking firepower to break down opponent defenses and control the tempo from the opening whistle.

MLS outfit Orlando City SC enter the tournament determined to prove their credentials against one of North America’s premier clubs. Playing on home turf gives them a valuable edge, and their energetic style of play could prove crucial as they aim to disrupt Monterrey’s rhythm and secure a positive result.

In this report from “365Scores“, we break down the kick-off time for Monterrey vs Orlando City SC, where to watch it, the predicted lineups for both sides, and the key tactical details ahead of the opening whistle.

When is Monterrey vs Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup?

Monterrey vs Orlando City SC kicks off on Thursday 6 August 2026 at 12:30 AM UK time, 7:30 PM ET, at Inter.co Stadium.

Monterrey and Orlando City SC form and stats ahead of the match

Monterrey come into this contest in solid attacking form, boasting a 67% win rate in recent outings while scoring an average of two goals per game, with both teams finding the net in 67% of those fixtures. Orlando City SC present a similar threat in front of goal, averaging two goals per game with a 40% win rate and both teams scoring in 60% of their recent matches, pointing toward an entertaining and open encounter.

Monterrey and Orlando City SC standings in the Leagues Cup

With both Monterrey and Orlando City SC sitting on zero points having played zero matches at the start of the tournament stage, this fixture represents the beginning of a fresh campaign where a victory provides an immediate step toward qualifying for the knockout phase.

Monterrey predicted lineup vs Orlando City SC

Luis Cardenas (Goalkeeper)

Alonso Aceves (Left Back)

Victor Guzmán (Centre Back)

Carlos Salcedo (Centre Back)

Luca Orellano (Right Forward)

Oliver Torres (Central Midfield)

Jesus Corona (Right Forward)

Jorge Rodriguez (Defensive Midfield)

Lucas Ocampos (Left Forward)

Diego Rossi (Centre Forward)

Hugo Cuypers (Centre Forward)

Orlando City SC predicted lineup vs Monterrey

Maxime Crépeau (Goalkeeper)

Griffin Dorsey (Right Back)

David Brekalo (Centre Back)

Robin Jansson (Centre Back)

Adrián Marín (Left Back)

Ivan Angulo (Left Forward)

Eduard Atuesta (Central Midfield)

Braian Ojeda (Defensive Midfield)

Tiago (Left Forward)

Antoine Griezmann (Secondary striker)

Justin Ellis (Centre Forward)

Where to watch Monterrey vs Orlando City SC?

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Follow live updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the game on the 365Scores app.

Monterrey and Orlando City SC recent results

To gauge the current form of both sides, here are their most recent results across all competitions:

Monterrey recent results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result 02/08/2026 Liga MX – Apertura Atlas Guadalajara Away Win 2-0 27/07/2026 Liga MX – Apertura Necaxa Away Loss 1-2 19/07/2026 Liga MX – Apertura Santos Laguna Home Win 3-2 11/07/2026 Club Friendlies Sporting San José Home Loss 1-2 08/07/2026 Club Friendlies CS Cartagines Home Win 1-0

Orlando City SC recent results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result 02/08/2026 MLS New York Red Bulls Away Loss 2-3 26/07/2026 MLS Nashville SC Home Win 1-0 23/07/2026 MLS San Jose Earthquakes Away Win 4-0 24/05/2026 MLS FC Cincinnati Away Loss 2-6 20/05/2026 US Open Cup – Quarter Finals Atlanta United Home Win 4-1

Monterrey vs Orlando City SC head to head record in all competitions

The historical record between Monterrey vs Orlando City SC stands at two previous competitive encounters. Monterrey hold the upper hand in the series, having claimed one victory while the remaining fixture ended in a draw.

Total meetings Monterrey wins Orlando City SC wins Draws 2 1 0 1