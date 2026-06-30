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*MOTORISTA ENTRA NA CONTRAMÃO E BATE DE FRENTE COM CAMINHÃO NA BR-369, EM CASCA…

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✅️ *MOTORISTA ENTRA NA CONTRAMÃO E BATE DE FRENTE COM CAMINHÃO NA BR-369, EM CASCAVEL*

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