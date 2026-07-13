Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the only 3 I’m considering watching this weekend (July 11-12)

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(From left to right) Tim Blake Nelson as Henry in Old Henry; the Netflix logo in bisexual lighting; one of them Wayans brothers in White Chicks. | Credit: Hideout Pictures | Shout! Studios; Future; Alamy

Another weekend is here, which means the question of what to watch is popping up its ugly head once more. Every weekend, I peruse the Netflix Top 10 to spotlight the best of the bunch so you don’t waste your movie night with yet another dud.

I’ve picked three essential films from Netflix’s current top 10 that are absolutely worth your time. This weekend, I’m absolutely losing it because my guilty pleasure movie “White Chicks” kicked “Enola Holmes 3” out the top spot, so I had to give it a shout out. Also floating around in Netflix’s trending chart, you’ll find a critically acclaimed western starring the best counselor in “Holes” and a twisty thriller from David Fincher that set the bar for the genre.

If you want to see what other movies got Netflix subscribers buzzing, the platform’s complete, up-to-the-minute movie rankings are detailed below. So far this year, Netflix has had 17 No. 1 movies, and our streaming team narrowed down the only 5 worth watching of the bunch.

This article is based on Netflix’s top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘White Chicks’

The fact that “White Chicks” beat out “Enola Holmes 3” in the Netflix Top 10 is sending me right now. My friends and I were just talking about how “White Chicks” is that dumb comedy we’ll always stand by, like the original “Scary Movie” vs. all the others. Side note: I have no comment on the new “Scary Movie” beyond “I Love Boosters” did it better. (Though “Maybe weed should be illegal…” is a standout quote.)

Directed by the inarguably best Wayans brother, “White Chicks” stars his brothers Shawn and Marlon as FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland who are *this* close to losing their jobs. Given one last chance, they agree to go under cover as escorts for sisters Brittany and Tiffany Wilson in the Hamptons for a weekend. And I mean deep under cover — like “Get Out” in reverse, as it were.

Watch “White Chicks” on Netflix now

‘Old Henry’

I admittedly haven’t seen “Old Henry,” but its 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and star Tim Blake Nelson — aka the best counselor in “Holes” — have made me seriously consider watching a western of all things, which rarely happens. Nelson stars as farmer and widower Henry (Tim Blake Nelson) who, along with his son Wyatt (Gavin Lewis), take in an injured man with a bag full of cash called Curry (Scott Haze).

When a posse of men led by lawman Ketchum comes looking for Curry (and the loot he was carrying), Henry’s got to decide who to trust. With his homestead caught in the crossfire, Henry reveals he’s far more capable with a firearm than people may suspect…

Watch “Old Henry” on Netflix now

‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

If you’re looking for a more contemporary thriller, look no further than “Gone Girl,” master filmmaker David Fincher’s hit adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 bestselling novel. It’s hard to think of a modern thriller that’s had a bigger impact than “Gone Girl,” to be honest, a high mark that other thrillers measure up against.

On the day of their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) comes home to find his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), has disappeared. As the search gets underway, it turns into a viral media circus. Public sympathy drains to suspicion, however, when everything doesn’t quite line up in Nick’s story…

Watch “Gone Girl” on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. “Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea” (2026)

2. “Old Henry” (2021)

3. “White Chicks” (2004)

4. “The Paradise Murders” (2025)

5. “The Boss Baby” (2017)

6. “Enola Holmes 3” (2026)

7. “Voicemails for Isabelle” (2026)

8. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017)

9. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

10. “Gone Girl” (2014)

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