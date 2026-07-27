Nike CEO outlines transformation strategy after operational reset in fiscal 2026 (NYSE:NKE)

Nike swoosh on building ©Shutterstock

Nike (NYSE:NKE) said it made significant progress strengthening its business during fiscal 2026, with President and Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill outlining a broad operational transformation aimed at improving long-term growth and profitability.

In a letter to shareholders, Hill said the company spent the year reshaping its organisation, investing in its brands and rebuilding key capabilities to position Nike for future success.

Company restructures operations around sport

One of the biggest changes introduced during the year was Nike’s new “Sport Offense” operating model, which moved approximately 8,000 employees into vertically integrated sport teams.

The company also continued simplifying its supply chain and technology functions while reshaping its leadership structure to improve decision-making and bring senior management closer to day-to-day operations.

Nike said these changes are intended to create a faster, more agile organisation that is better aligned with athletes and consumers.

Investments weigh on earnings as margins improve

During fiscal 2026, Nike reported a modest improvement in gross margin, although earnings per share declined slightly as the company increased investment in repositioning the business.

Management said those investments were designed to establish a stronger operational foundation and support sustainable long-term growth.

Hill acknowledged that the company’s financial performance has not yet reached the level it expects.

Leadership focuses on long-term recovery

Hill said, “Our results are not yet where we know they can and should be.”

He added that Nike is working to change that trajectory with greater urgency and disciplined execution.

According to the company, its “Win Now” initiatives have focused on strengthening corporate culture, enhancing product development, improving brand storytelling, optimising marketplace execution and delivering better consumer experiences.

Innovation and operational discipline remain priorities

Nike said its renewed emphasis on sport and athlete performance is generating fresh momentum across its brands while supporting growth in its performance business.

The company is accelerating innovation across footwear, apparel and sports experiences as it seeks to reinforce its competitive position.

Looking ahead, Hill said Nike intends to operate with greater discipline, improve planning and inventory management, and build a stronger and more profitable business over the long term.

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