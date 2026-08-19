Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] — TradingView News

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] — TradingView News

  • Tempo de Leitura1 min

Share your love

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] — TradingView News
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] — TradingView News
COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.08.2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026 Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026 Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language:English
Company:CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Internet:www.eventim.de
LEI Code:529900FDHSN08UBJII80
 
End of NewsEQS News Service

2384898 18.08.2026 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

Saving the news in databases or any forwarding of the news to third parties in a commercial context or for commercial purposes is only permitted with the prior written consent of EQS Group AG.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

COMPARTILHAR ARTIGO

Posts relacionados