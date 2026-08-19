Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] — TradingView News

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CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
18.08.2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026 Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: August 20, 2026 Address: https://corporate.eventim.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
18.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|LEI Code:
|529900FDHSN08UBJII80
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2384898 18.08.2026 CET/CEST
Saving the news in databases or any forwarding of the news to third parties in a commercial context or for commercial purposes is only permitted with the prior written consent of EQS Group AG.
Fonte do Artigo
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