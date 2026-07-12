Noah Kahan fans bring the energy to Fenway Park

The energy surrounding Noah Kahan’s stint this week at Fenway Park has been palpable.
Kahan is in the middle of a historic four-night sold-out run at Fenway, with fan celebrations and pop-ups taking place throughout Boston.
Governor Maura Healey declared July 11 “Noah Kahan Day” in honor of the milestone performances.
The 29-year-old Kahan has been making music for nearly 10 years, but his breakthrough came in 2022 with “Stick Season,” a bittersweet folk song built around a central metaphor borrowed from the Green Mountain State’s late autumn, when its lush green landscapes are overtaken by denuded trees.
Fans have not only sold out the venue to hear the Vermont folk singer, but those without tickets have even packed Lansdowne Street, matching the excitement inside the ballpark. Here’s a look at the scene outside the ballpark Friday night.