Noah Kahan fans bring the energy to Fenway Park

Kahan is in the middle of a historic four-night sold-out run at Fenway, with fan celebrations and pop-ups taking place throughout Boston.

The energy surrounding Noah Kahan’s stint this week at Fenway Park has been palpable.

Governor Maura Healey declared July 11 “Noah Kahan Day” in honor of the milestone performances.

The 29-year-old Kahan has been making music for nearly 10 years, but his breakthrough came in 2022 with “Stick Season,” a bittersweet folk song built around a central metaphor borrowed from the Green Mountain State’s late autumn, when its lush green landscapes are overtaken by denuded trees.

Fans have not only sold out the venue to hear the Vermont folk singer, but those without tickets have even packed Lansdowne Street, matching the excitement inside the ballpark. Here’s a look at the scene outside the ballpark Friday night.

Noah Kahan waves to his fans while leaving his concert at Fenway Park in Boston Friday night. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans belt out tunes outside Fenway Park during Friday’s concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Omar Ortiz sang outside the Noah Kahan concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans Elizabeth Broderick, left center, and Parker Coleman danced. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Carla Villamarin, center, waved her phone light along with other fans. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Celia Roeerto, left, and Keyanah Alexis danced. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans gathered on Lansdowne Street. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans sat on a garage outside Fenway. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans lined up outside Fenway before the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans looked inside at the crowd at the Noah Kahan concert at Fenway. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Ace Farrow sang outside Fenway Park during the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Fans lined up outside before the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe