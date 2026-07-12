Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Camille Waddington takes a photo of fireworks from outside during a Noah Kahan concert inside Fenway Park in Boston, MA on July 11, 2026.

Noah Kahan fans bring the energy to Fenway Park

  • Read Time2 mins

Share your love

Camille Waddington takes a photo of fireworks from outside during a Noah Kahan concert inside Fenway Park in Boston, MA on July 11, 2026.
Camille Waddington takes a photo of fireworks from outside during a Noah Kahan concert inside Fenway Park in Boston, MA on July 11, 2026.Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

The energy surrounding Noah Kahan’s stint this week at Fenway Park has been palpable.

Kahan is in the middle of a historic four-night sold-out run at Fenway, with fan celebrations and pop-ups taking place throughout Boston.

Governor Maura Healey declared July 11 “Noah Kahan Day” in honor of the milestone performances.

The 29-year-old Kahan has been making music for nearly 10 years, but his breakthrough came in 2022 with “Stick Season,” a bittersweet folk song built around a central metaphor borrowed from the Green Mountain State’s late autumn, when its lush green landscapes are overtaken by denuded trees.

Fans have not only sold out the venue to hear the Vermont folk singer, but those without tickets have even packed Lansdowne Street, matching the excitement inside the ballpark. Here’s a look at the scene outside the ballpark Friday night.

Noah Kahan waves to his fans while leaving his concert at Fenway Park in Boston Friday night. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans belt out tunes outside Fenway Park during Friday’s concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Omar Ortiz sang outside the Noah Kahan concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans Elizabeth Broderick, left center, and Parker Coleman danced. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Carla Villamarin, center, waved her phone light along with other fans. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Celia Roeerto, left, and Keyanah Alexis danced. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans gathered on Lansdowne Street. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans sat on a garage outside Fenway. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans lined up outside Fenway before the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans looked inside at the crowd at the Noah Kahan concert at Fenway. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Ace Farrow sang outside Fenway Park during the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
Fans lined up outside before the concert. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe
A fan held up a sign looking for a ticket before the concert Friday night. Christian Kantosky for The Boston Globe

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Source link
More: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados