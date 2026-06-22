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O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *LEONY SANT…

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⚫️ O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *LEONY SANTOS MARTINS*, 90 anos.

Velório na Capela Mortuária a partir das 15:00 horas. Sepultamento 22/06 as 17:00 horas.

As Condolências do Portal Ubiratã Online.

Informação da Funerária Bom Jesus.

👉 @ubirataonline_oficial
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ5FPc5OD2J/?igsh=MWxtZnVsOHVjanVqdg==
Source
The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

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