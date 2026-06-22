O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *LEONY SANT…

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⚫️ O Portal Ubiratã Online informa com profundo pesar o Falecimento de *LEONY SANTOS MARTINS*, 90 anos.
Velório na Capela Mortuária a partir das 15:00 horas. Sepultamento 22/06 as 17:00 horas.
As Condolências do Portal Ubiratã Online.
Informação da Funerária Bom Jesus.
👉 @ubirataonline_oficial
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DZ5FPc5OD2J/?igsh=MWxtZnVsOHVjanVqdg==
Source
The Global Track