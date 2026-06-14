Oakland Roots, Miami FC End Deadlocked

OAKLAND, Calif. – Felipe Rodriguez recorded a three-save shutout to help Miami FC earn a 0-0 draw against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum as the hosts saw their winless run stretch to three games.

Oakland went close to taking the lead in the 20th minute when a corner from the left was flicked on at the near post and came to Michael Edwards, whose volleyed finish was denied by Rodriguez as he shifted quickly across goal. The hosts went close again 12 minutes before halftime when Rodriguez was called on again to deny Wolfgang Prentice.

The best chance of the night came in the second half, however, as Danny Trejo was played through on a breakaway for Roots but was brilliantly denied by Rodriguez again. Oakland continued to push late on, but Miami held firm to earn a valuable point on the road.

Takeaways

Oakland Roots SC – The hosts were held scoreless for a second consecutive league outing but their performance showed signs of a potential turnaround as opportunities went astray in the final third. Roots remains third in the tightly congested Western Conference standings, however, and will want to try and get into the win column on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Birmingham Legion.

Miami FC – With Eloy Room away on World Cup duty with Curaçao, Felipe Rodriguez again proved an admirable understudy. The Miami FC Academy graduate came through with a pair of excellent saves as the visitors recorded their fifth shutout of the season for a valuable point on the road.