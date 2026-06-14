Why Eloy Room is Curacao goalie after being born in Netherlands originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

Eloy Room is likely going to be very busy.

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He’s the goalie for Curacao at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the first-time World Cup squad is going to face a lot of shots. Room’s going to have to make some big saves.

Room, as some fans of world football might realize, is actually from the Netherlands.

Despite that, though, he’s been suiting up for Curacao for more than a decade.

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How is Eloy Room playing for Curacao?

The first thing to know is that Curacao is a part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which creates a lot of overlap between their sporting teams.

Room is reportedly eligible to play for Curacao thanks to his father’s heritage.

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Growing up in the Netherlands, Room could’ve pushed for a spot with the Dutch national team.

Instead, he debuted for Curacao way back in June of 2015, and he’s represented them at Gold Cups.

Room had a clean sheet in the key qualifying match against Jamaica that earned Curacao this first World Cup spot.

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The 37-year old Room is tied for having played the most games for Curacao, along with his teammate, Leandro Bacuna.

Room has 72 caps entering this World Cup.

He has spent his club career all over the map, including Vitesse, Go Ahead Eagles, PSV, Columbus Crew, Vitesse again, Cercle Brugge and now Miami FC.

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Miami FC plays in the USL Championship, the second-tier of U.S. soccer, and Room gets to stay in North America for this special World Cup opportunity.

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