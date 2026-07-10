Phillies vs Reds Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for July 9

The Reds (42-49) had a day on Wednesday, scoring 11 runs behind two Sal Stewart homers and four home runs overall. Cincinnati beat Philadelphia (51-42), 11-5, and tied the series up.

With the win, the Reds are now 3-7 in the last 10 games. Cincinnati has started July hitting .236 (22nd), which isn’t far off from their .220 average in June (28th). The Reds’ offense is stalling and on the season, they’ve dropped to 29th overall with a .228 batting average. The All-Star break couldn’t come at a better time for this team. Cincinnati hosts Chicago for three games to end the first half of the season.

Philadelphia are in jeopardy of losing two straight series if they drop tonight’s meeting with the Reds. The Phillies are 3-4 to start July and the pitching staff has been getting rocked. Philadelphia has a 6.75 ERA (26th) to start the month and opponents are hitting .307 (29th). After this matchup, the Phillies are on a three-game road trip to Detroit to finalize the first half.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Phillies at Reds

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Reds

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cincinnati Reds (+134), Philadelphia Phillies (-162)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (-103), Reds +1.5 (-117)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Reds

Thursday’s pitching matchup (July 9): Jesus Luzardo vs. Brady Singer

Reds: Brady Singer

2026 stats: 82.1 IP, 3-8, 5.03 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 71 K, 30 BB

2026 Stats: 103.1 IP, 7-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 125 K, 33 B

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not

The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh is hitting .305 with 99 hits, 15 home runs and 46 RBI over 325 at-bats

is hitting .305 with 99 hits, 15 home runs and 46 RBI over 325 at-bats The Phillies’ JT Realmuto is hitting .202 with 44 hits and 51 strikeouts over 218 at-bats

is hitting .202 with 44 hits and 51 strikeouts over 218 at-bats The Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is hitting .274 with 78 hits, 14 home runs, and 43 RBI over 285 at-bats

is hitting .274 with 78 hits, 14 home runs, and 43 RBI over 285 at-bats The Reds’ Matt McLain is hitting .190 with 51 hits and 83 strikeouts over 268 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Reds

The Reds are 48-43 ATS

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 35-58 ATS

The Reds are 52-38-1 to the Over, ranking fifth-best

The Phillies are 48-40-5 to the Under, ranking sixth-best

The Reds are 22-24 ATS at home

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 18-29 ATS on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Reds and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

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