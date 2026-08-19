Recoleta vs. Boca Juniors in the second leg of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana Round of 16: kickoff time, teams, and how to watch the match
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Match details:
Stadium: Defensores del Chaco, Asunción
Date and time: Tuesday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)
VAR: Leodan González (URU)
Match facts:
Boca produced six shots following a high turnover in the first leg against Recoleta, twice as many as any other team at this stage of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 (RB Bragantino follow with three).
Boca have won their last eight away matches against Paraguayan teams in CONMEBOL competitions, including a Sudamericana round-of-16 decider: 1-0 over Deportivo Capiatá in 2014 followed by a penalty shootout win (4-3).
Boca progressed in 22 of the last 24 CONMEBOL ties in which they won the first leg at home. The only two exceptions came precisely in the Sudamericana round of 16: São Paulo in 2007 and Cruzeiro in 2024.
Recoleta are coming off their earliest goal in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 (4:58 against Boca). The Paraguayan side have scored seven of their eight goals in the competition during the first half, opening the scoring in five of their eight matches in the current edition.
Boca’s Sebastián Villa is the player with the most assists (5) and the second most direct goal involvements (8) in the 2026 season of CONMEBOL competitions, including his previous spell at Independiente Rivadavia. The Colombian has never lost when scoring or assisting in these tournaments (W13 D3).