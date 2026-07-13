Sam Neill Dead; Jurassic Park Actor Was 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise, Peaky Blinders and a plethora of independent films has died in Australia, it was announced tonight. The multiple Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominee was 78.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” a post on the Neill’s social media feed said late Sunday. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Knighted in 2022 as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, Neill was born in 1947 in Omagh, Northern Island. He and his family moved back to his father’s South Pacific homeland in 1954. Once his acting career had started, Neill moved to Australia in the late 1970s. In 1979, Neill achieved international recognition with the success of the Judy Davis-led My Brilliant Career.

Today, Australian PM Anthony Albanese praised Neill for his role “in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.”

Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 13, 2026

After a long battle with blood cancer, the Did I Ever Tell You This? author revealed earlier this year that he was now free of the disease thanks to Australian clinical trials he participated in.

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