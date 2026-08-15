Sharon Osbourne’s $17M Mansion Gets Major Price Cut After Failing To Sell

Sharon Osbourne has cut the asking rent on the lavish Los Angeles mansion she once shared with her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after apparently failing to secure a buyer or tenant. The historic Hancock Park estate was initially offered for rent at $65,000 per month in June. Its monthly price has now dropped by $10,000 while the property remains simultaneously listed for sale at $17 million. The reduction comes approximately one year after the Black Sabbath frontman died at 76 and four years after the couple first attempted to sell their longtime American home.

Tyler Hogan/Carolwood Estates / MEGA

The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom residence was placed on the rental market for $65,000 per month on June 26. Property records compiled by Redfin show that the price dropped to $55,000 on July 31. The home remains available at that reduced rate.

Although $10,000 represents a considerable monthly cut, the estate still targets an extremely wealthy tenant. At its current price, one year of rent would total $660,000, compared to $780,000 under the original terms. The Daily Mail reports that prospective tenants are also being asked for a $195,000 security deposit. Only “pre-qualified clients” are permitted to tour the property.

The residence remains listed for sale through Carolwood Estates for $17 million, meaning Sharon appears open to either selling it outright or generating rental income while waiting for the right buyer.

Historic Hancock Park Estate Spans More Than 11,000 Square Feet

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Ozzy and Sharon purchased the gated estate for $11.85 million in 2015, according to property records cited by The Wall Street Journal. Designed by architect A.K. Kellogg in 1929, the property spans approximately 11,565 square feet on more than half an acre. “Careful restorations have maintained the historical architecture, while elevating the property to a level of epic glamour with all the modern luxuries of today,” the listing states.

The chef’s kitchen connects to a family room, breakfast room, and outdoor dining area equipped with a pizza oven and barbecue. Outside, the property features landscaped gardens, a large lawn, and a swimming pool covered with hand-laid mosaic tile.

The main level includes a formal living room, dining room, grand foyer, and wood-paneled library, as well as areas that can be used for staff accommodations or home offices. A lower-level screening room includes a fireplace and bar, while the primary suite has dual bathrooms, closets, and separate dressing areas.

An elevator provides access between the different levels. A self-contained guest apartment is positioned above the garage.

The Osbournes First Tried To Sell The Home In 2022

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Ozzy and Sharon initially placed the property on the market for $18 million in July 2022 as they prepared to move back to England. They later reduced the price to $17.5 million before removing the listing.

Agents told The Wall Street Journal that the couple ultimately decided against selling the house at that time. Sharon returned it to the market for $17 million in April 2026, approximately nine months after Ozzy’s death. At the current asking price, the family would receive roughly $1,470 per square foot before commissions, taxes, and other transaction costs.

The mansion reportedly carries several loans recorded against the property. However, recorded loan documents do not necessarily reveal a homeowner’s present balance, repayment status or exact monthly costs. The Daily Mail estimated that the loans originally totaled approximately $18.85 million and claimed the monthly payments could reach $82,000. Neither Sharon nor a representative has publicly confirmed those figures.

Likewise, reports that Ozzy left behind a $220 million fortune are estimates rather than a publicly established valuation of his estate.

Ozzy Osbourne Wanted To Leave Los Angeles

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The Osbournes’ decision to return to the United Kingdom was partly driven by Ozzy’s health and his dissatisfaction with California’s taxes. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much,” he previously said.

The couple received approval to modify their Grade II-listed Buckinghamshire property to better accommodate Ozzy as he lived with Parkinson’s disease. Plans included a pool house, orangery, garden room, exercise studio and accommodations for a nurse. The proposed updates also incorporated discreet support rails, places to rest and non-slip surfaces.

Ozzy publicly disclosed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020 but pushed back against assumptions that the condition meant his death was imminent. “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life,” he said.

The musician died in July 2025. His death certificate listed a heart attack as the cause, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction identified as contributing factors, according to The Associated Press.

Sharon Osbourne Recently Sold Another Los Angeles Property

Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The Hancock Park mansion is not the only piece of Los Angeles real estate Sharon has attempted to offload since Ozzy’s death. She listed the couple’s one-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood’s celebrity-filled Sierra Towers building for $2.4 million in November 2025.

The 1,200-square-foot residence reportedly sold for $2.1 million in April, approximately $300,000 below its asking price. Because the Osbournes purchased it for $2.25 million in 2022, the transaction also came in below what they originally paid, before accounting for fees and improvements.

For now, the more valuable Hancock Park estate remains available both to buyers and renters.

The Sharon Osbourne’s $17M Mansion Gets Major Price Cut After Failing To Sell first appeared on The Blast