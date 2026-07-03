Twin Lakes multiple calls for service, water rescue

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled early

Warnings expire, watch remains in effect

Power outages as of 1:15 p.m.

Storm damage in Town Sharon

Severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Racine, Kenosha counties

Tornado warnings issued for Walworth, Kenosha, Racine counties

Severe thunderstorm warning for Racine & Kenosha counties

Storms rolling through Walworth County

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