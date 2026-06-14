Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals through first 4 games delivers highest viewership since 1998

Chasing History: An MSG miracle for the ages

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• Complete coverage: 2026 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks’ record-breaking comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals averaged 20.9 million viewers on ABC, the largest NBA Finals Game 4 audience since 1998, and the game peaked with 23.2 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on ABC was the most-watched NBA Finals Game 4 since 1998, averaging 20.9M viewers and peaking with 23.2M viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET. The 2026 NBA Finals are the most-watched NBA Finals through four games since 1998. https://t.co/omdtq94UZL — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2026

Through four games, the 2026 NBA Finals are ABC and ESPN’s most-watched ever and the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998, averaging 19.6 million viewers.

Game 4 is also the most viral NBA game ever, with more than 3 billion views generated on social media.

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is now the most-viral NBA game ever on social media, generating 3 billion views and counting. Additional engagement highlights for Game 4: 🏆 The series has now generated 8 billion views and counting… pic.twitter.com/WbOCX6VWaA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 12, 2026

Game 5 is set for Saturday, June 13, in San Antonio (8:30 ET, ABC).