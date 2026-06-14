Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Spurs-Knicks Game 4 becomes most-viral NBA game ever on social media

Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals through first 4 games delivers highest viewership since 1998

  • Read Time1 min

Share your love

Spurs-Knicks Game 4 becomes most-viral NBA game ever on social media
NBA G League

Chasing History: An MSG miracle for the ages

The Knicks complete the biggest Finals comeback ever as they recover from a 29-point deficit for a 3-1 lead on the Spurs.

• Download the NBA App
• Complete coverage: 2026 NBA Finals

The New York Knicks’ record-breaking comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals averaged 20.9 million viewers on ABC, the largest NBA Finals Game 4 audience since 1998, and the game peaked with 23.2 million viewers at 11:15 p.m. ET.

Through four games, the 2026 NBA Finals are ABC and ESPN’s most-watched ever and the most-watched NBA Finals since 1998, averaging 19.6 million viewers.

Game 4 is also the most viral NBA game ever, with more than 3 billion views generated on social media.

Game 5 is set for Saturday, June 13, in San Antonio (8:30 ET, ABC).

Source link
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados