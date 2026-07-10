Taylor Frankie Paul Is Coming for MomTok

MomTok maketh, MomTok taketh.

Photo: Disney

There’s no shortage of drama surrounding the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, even when Taylor Frankie Paul isn’t filming. A Paul-less MomTok group posted a playful video dancing while filming the upcoming fifth season of the show, with the caption “We’re surviving,” referencing the show’s ongoing thesis: Will MomTok survive this? But it seemed like Paul, who’s been fighting custody battles and worrying about her mental health off-camera, didn’t find the video amusing. “Looks like thriving to me, I’ll show you surviving,” she commented, subtly referencing her stressful year that included being fired from The Bachelorette and checking into rehab. In a separate post, Paul added, “Just because I didn’t doesn’t mean I couldn’t. Got a whole team going at me during my lowest. Keep aiming I guess … your shots are terrible …” She included screenshots of offers she’s received that other cast members ended up accepting, including walking in Miami Swim Week or competing on Dancing With the Stars. She then changed her Instagram bio to “Creator of MomTok” to remind the women that her drama was the catalyst for their show even being green-lit on Hulu.

Jessi Draper defended Paul in a video before later deleting it. In it, she said that no one has a real idea of what drama is going on behind the scenes. “I know that MomTok is all about drama videos and figuring out who is friends with who and who’s clapping back at each other, but you guys don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. Just remember, we film a reality show, and you guys don’t know the ins and outs until it comes out,” she said in a now-deleted video. She confirmed that MomTok, excluding Paul, is a good place where they can all peacefully coexist and create TikToks while putting their previous drama aside — Draper was caught kissing Miranda McWhorter’s ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, and Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt spatted on Dancing With the Stars. MomTok is all about forgiveness and making money, so it’s no surprise that the women have made amends. But it seems like their problems with Paul run deeper. Mikayla Matthews responded, “Bashing accomplishments of women who’ve done nothing but celebrate yours is definitely a choice.” People reports that Paul will film for the intro for the show separately from the rest of the cast, even though she didn’t film the second half of the season. She’ll just have to pose to “Unholy” alone.

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