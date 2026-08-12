The “bizarre” 1995 movie Harrison Ford wishes he’d never made

Credit: Far Out / Gage Skidmore

Every actor has at least one movie they wish they’d never made, and if they say they don’t, they’re lying. Harrison Ford doesn’t really do regrets, but there’s still one film he knows he shouldn’t have bothered with.

You could say that about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Dial of Destiny, which ignored the note-perfect ending of the original trilogy by bringing the iconic archaeologist back for a smash hit that everyone hated, and a box office catastrophe that was only marginally better.

It’s telling that most of his worst work has come since the turn of the 21st century, almost as if he suddenly came to the realisation that he was Harrison fucking Ford, and when you’re Harrison fucking Ford, you can do whatever you like as long as it sounds interesting or fun enough, and nobody can tell you otherwise.

That said, that would make him one of the very few who found anything to enjoy about shite like Paranoia, Extraordinary Measures, Crossing Over, Firewall, Hollywood Homicide, or The Expendables 3, but at least you’d imagine he was paid very well for making them, what with being Harrison fucking Ford.

Still, “regret” isn’t a word in his vocabulary, for the most part. The legend has made his fair share of terrible pictures, and he’s acknowledged many of them for what they are, but he doesn’t usually go so far as to say that maybe it wasn’t the smartest idea or wisest career move to make them in the first place.

He’s definitely said it, though, with his and Sydney Pollack’s 1995 remake of Sabrina the culprit. “Somehow, Sydney Pollack and I talked ourselves into working on that,” Ford lamented. “Sydney’s gone now. I miss him. We both lived long enough to regret it. There is no reason to do something that’s already been done.”

Sometimes, remakes can improve on the original, but this one didn’t, and nobody expected it to, since there was little to no chance anyone, no matter who they are, could do anything better than what Billy Wilder did with his ‘Best Picture’-nominated 1954 classic, or what Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn did with the characters of Linus Larrabee and Sabrina Fairchild.

Further reading: Cutting Room Floor

Ford was game, at least, and landed a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Best Actor – Musical or Comedy’, but that wasn’t enough to convince him that, in retrospect, it was a worthwhile undertaking. He clearly regrets making Sabrina V2.0, but the silver lining was that it provided a platform for a pair of new stars.

“Happily, we launched the careers of Greg Kinnear and Julia Ormond, who is wonderful in the movie,” he noted. “She’s gone on to have a good career. It was a noble effort, a bizarre adventure for both of us.” Pointless films regularly yield pointless results, and with Ford knowing from the start there was no reason to take another crack at a ‘Golden Age’ staple, he wasn’t surprised by the outcome.