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Tour de France: Olav Kooij shines in debut with victory on stage 5 in Pau

Tour de France: Olav Kooij shines in debut with victory on stage 5 in Pau

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Tour de France: Olav Kooij shines in debut with victory on stage 5 in Pau
Tour de France: Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) proved the fastest finisher on the 2026 Tour de France‘s first sprint stage in Pau, sprinting home from a much-reduced group of fastman to take a stage win on his debut.

The Dutchman outpaced Max Kanter to the line after the German’s XDS-Astana team controlled the lead-out in the final kilometre, while Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) rounded out the podium in third place.

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