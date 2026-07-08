PRINGLES® GIVES THE CLASSIC HOT DOG A SUMMER GLOW-UP WITH FIRST-EVER PRINGLES® POP DOG BUNS

Turning the bun into the top dog with limited-edition potato-based buns in three delicious Pringles flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard

KEY POINTS

Pringles ® introduces Pringles Pop Dog Buns: A custom line of can-sized potato-based buns infused with iconic Pringles crisps flavors just in time for National Hot Dog Day.

® introduces Pop Dog Buns: A custom line of can-sized potato-based buns infused with iconic crisps flavors just in time for National Hot Dog Day. With buns & crisps available in three fan-favorite flavors — Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard — Pringles Pop Dog Buns are free with the purchase of a Pringles Three-Pack of crisps, while supplies last.

Pop Dog Buns are free with the purchase of a Three-Pack of crisps, while supplies last. Starting today, fans can sign up on OnceYouPopMarket.com to be alerted for when the two drops go live on Wednesday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

CHICAGO, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Say goodbye to boring hot dog buns and hello to a pop of flavor! Pringles® is giving the classic summer barbeque staple the glow-up it deserves with the debut of Pringles Pop Dog Buns — a first-of-its-kind line of potato-based buns infused with the iconic taste of three fan-favorite Pringles flavors.



Turning the bun into the top dog with limited-edition potato-based buns in three delicious Pringles flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard



Turning the bun into the top dog with limited-edition potato-based buns in three delicious Pringles flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard



Turning the bun into the top dog with limited-edition potato-based buns in three delicious Pringles flavors: Sour Cream & Onion, BBQ and Honey Mustard



As the latest unexpected pop of the “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” campaign, the snacking masterminds at Pringles have transformed the traditional hot dog bun into a flavor-packed experience perfect for your weekend glizzy, your summer cookout, your baseball viewing party and more! Inspired by the global love for the hot dog – from the bacon wrapped sonoran to the chip topped perro caliente – this glizzy glow-up from Pringles turns the boring bun into top dog.

“This summer we’re bringing the ‘Once You Pop’ experience to the center of the plate! We wanted to take something everyone knows and completely flip it into an exciting new snackable experience,” said Mauricio Jenkins, Salty Snacks Brand & Content Lead, Mars Snacking North America. “With our new ‘Once You Pop’ campaign, our mission is to continually deliver the unexpected to our fans, which is why we’re reimagining ordinary, bland buns and transforming them into an extraordinarily flavorful experience fit for our iconic cans. Trust me, that extra Pringles flavor truly makes these buns pop because… Once You Pop, The Pop Dogs Don’t Stop.”

The Pringles Pop Dog Buns takes the most overlooked part of the hot dog and turns it into the star of the show. Sized up at 7.5 inches long and packaged in the brand’s iconic cans for a perfect fit, Pop Dog Buns deliver flavor from the first bite to the last. Whether you enjoy your hot dog with a side of Pringles crisps or place them directly on your dog for double the flavor and an extra pop of crunch, the limited-edition buns are available in a delicious, crisp-inspired lineup:

Pringles ® Sour Cream & Onion Pop Dog Buns: All the tangy, savory and creamy flavors fans know and love, reimagined in a soft, potato-based bun.

All the tangy, savory and creamy flavors fans know and love, reimagined in a soft, potato-based bun. Pringles ® BBQ Pop Dog Buns : A little smoky with a touch of sweetness for a backyard barbecue flavor that perfectly complements any hot dog.

: A little smoky with a touch of sweetness for a backyard barbecue flavor that perfectly complements any hot dog. Pringles® Honey Mustard Pop Dog Buns: Combines the sweetness of honey with the tang of mustard for a bold, satisfying twist on the classic bun.

Just in time for the summer hot dog season and in celebration of National Hot Dog Day, fans will have two chances to snag the limited-edition Pringles-inspired buns, dropping this Wednesday, July 8 and on National Hot Dog Day Wednesday, July 15, at 12 p.m. ET. They’ll be available for FREE with the purchase of a Pringles Three-Pack — featuring Pringles Sour Cream & Onion, Pringles Honey Mustard and Pringles BBQ crisps — for $6.97 on OnceYouPopMarket.com and Pringles’ Instagram and Facebook Shops, while supplies last.

Sign up for email alerts for each drop on OnceYouPopMarket.com starting today and don’t forget to show off your Pringles Pop Dog Buns masterpieces on social by tagging @Pringles.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated