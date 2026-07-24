UPDATE: Jury reaches a verdict in trial of Shiloh Hendrix | News

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A verdict has reportedly been reached in the trial of Shiloh Hendrix. Stick with KIMT News 3 for updates on when the verdict is announced.

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The trial of a woman accused of disorderly conduct for using a racial slur with a child has moved into closing arguments Thursday.

Shiloh Hendrix was charged after an incident on April 28, 2025. Thursday, the judge started by asking jury members if they had discussed the case outside the courtroom, and all denied doing so.

The defense called a Rochester Police Department detective who first interviewed the father on May 8, 2025, about 10 to 11 days after the incident. The detective confirmed the father did not initially say he was afraid Hendrix would hit his son. In a May 9, 2025, interview, he said he was afraid she would hit his son.

The judge warned defense attorney Brian Karalus that he is in contempt of court for refusing to stop arguing his point that GoFundMe is a widely known and verified website.

Prosecutors said this is a straightforward case based on evidence, not emotion. They argue Hendrix’s words fall under fighting words and that her conduct was disorderly.

The defense argued the government is “prosecuting a young lady for language.” Karalus said this is the result of years of cancel culture in American society.

The defense said there is no evidence showing Hendrix knew what was stolen from the bag or that the boy was autistic. Karalus said prosecutors are using the boy’s autism to gain sympathy from the jury.

The defense pointed out the father did not appear emotional or express fear that Hendrix would hit his child during his initial interview with police on May 8, 2025. When the father testified before the jury, he became emotional and cried. The defense also highlighted how evasive the father was when questioned about a GoFundMe that raised $340,000.

The defense argued Hendrix’s behavior was purely a reaction and she had a right to get her stolen property back. Karalus said the language is hurtful but does not fall under fighting words and is not disorderly conduct.

The defense closed by saying Americans should be allowed to speak freely without government censorship.