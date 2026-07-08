Wimbledon 2026 live updates: Quarterfinals latest with Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev underway, plus Cobolli vs. Fery

In an open half, Féry is the true underdog. He was given a wild card into the tournament by dint of being a British player, and is yet to crack the world’s top 100.

But he had a winnable match against Zizou Bergs in the third round, and had already done well to last longer than any of his compatriots. Then he won that. Then he beat Grigor Dimitrov.

Now he faces Cobolli, who he beat at the Australian Open in January.

Standing at only five feet, nine inches, Féry does not have the build of a typical male tennis player these days, but can volley well and plays with good variation that makes his style easy on the eye.

He earned fans at large after putting earplugs in while first-round opponent Damir Džumhur ranted at the chair umpire, later saying in a news conference that he used them regularly, and for admitting that he spotted Tim Henman, the British tennis figurehead, watching one of his matches, but not Princess Catherine of Wales.

He has already performed beyond expectation, and anything else would be a British bonus at an otherwise miserable tournament for the home nation.