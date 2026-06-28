World Cup 2026: Iran say they have been treated unfairly by USA

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei says his nation have been treated “unfairly” by the United States during the World Cup and called on Fifa to intervene in the future.

Iran have been competing at the World Cup against the backdrop of the country’s conflict with the United States and Israel.

Their World Cup training base was switched from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico before the tournament began, and they faced travel restrictions throughout.

For their first two matches in Los Angeles, Iran’s squad was only allowed to enter the United States the day before the match and had to leave again on the same day as the game, under the terms of their visas.

Iran drew their final Group G match 1-1 with Egypt to leave their hopes of reaching the last 32 in the balance.

Travel restrictions were eased for the game in Seattle, allowing them to arrive two days early, but they had to return to Tijuana after the match.

Ghalenoei said: “To my players and the team, I want to say to them I’m proud of them. What these young people, these players have done, it should be written in history because the host country treated us very unfairly.

“Despite all of these problems, we’ve been able to perform well and the world is proud of Iranians and our team.

“I urge Fifa: don’t let hosts treat players and teams the same way in future World Cups.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has previously commented that the organisation did well to ensure Iran could compete at the World Cup at all.

“When people were saying it would be impossible for Iran to come to the World Cup, I promised them that they would come,” Infantino said before the tournament began.

“I don’t know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances – which we could not influence – Iran could come and play.”

Infantino later visited the Iran dressing room after their opening draw with New Zealand.