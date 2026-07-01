World Cup: Jordan Henderson makes England history as Three Lions progress to round of 32 with Panama win | Brentford FC

Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson has become the first England men’s player to play at four World Cups, after coming on as a late substitute in the Three Lions’ 2-0 victory over Panama.

Henderson, who was also handed the captain’s armband when he came on, replaced Elliot Anderson in the 84th minute, as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured top spot in Group L after winning their final group-stage fixture.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for England just after the hour mark, before Harry Kane doubled their lead five minutes later to seal all three points.

The result means England finish as group winners and progress to the round of 32, where they will face DR Congo on Wednesday 1 July (5pm kick-off BST).

Henderson’s England career has now spanned more than 15 years, and his substitute appearance in New York also saw him become England men’s only player to feature at seven major tournaments.

The 36-year-old first featured at Euro 2012 and has since represented his country at the 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, as well as Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

Henderson’s cameo against Panama saw him move clear of Sol Campbell, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane, who have all featured for England at six major tournaments.

Jordan Henderson on making history for the #ThreeLions 👊 pic.twitter.com/7CijjiUDgN — England (@England) June 28, 2026

Elsewhere in the World Cup, Kristoffer Ajer was an unused substitute as Norway were beaten 4-1 by France in their final Group I fixture in Boston.

With both sides already qualified for the knockout stages, Ousmane Dembélé scored a first-half hat-trick before Désiré Doué added a fourth for France in stoppage-time. Thelo Aasgaard was on target for Norway.

The result means Norway finish second in Group I and will face Ivory Coast in the round of 32 on Tuesday 30 June (6pm kick-off BST).

Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago were also on the bench for their respective nations as Scotland were defeated 3-0 by Brazil.

A first-half double from Vinícius Júnior was added to by Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha after the break in Miami.

The win means Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil have secured top spot in Group C with a record of seven points from three games, and have booked a round of 32 clash against Japan on Monday evening (6pm kick-off BST).

Scotland, meanwhile, failed to finish as one of the best eight third-ranked sides and were knocked out of the tournament.

Steve Clarke’s team ended their Group C campaign with a record of one win (1-0 against Haiti) and two losses, with a goal difference of -3.