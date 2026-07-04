Canada v Morocco: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026

Key events

HALF TIME: Canada 0-0 Morocco Canada have stifled Morocco with their press, and Oluwaseyi carved out a chance for himself. But otherwise it’s been slim pickings, and not much of a spectacle. Canada will be miles happier, though. Share

45 min +6: Yet another yellow card, this time to El Khannouss for running slap-bang into De Fougerolles. That’s four Moroccans walking the disciplinary tightrope now. Another yellow, this time to Morocco’s Bilal El Khannouss. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images Share Updated at 18.59 BST

45 min +4: Johnson throws long down the right touchline and nearly releases Oluwaseyi, but the striker can’t jink past Mazraoui with Morocco otherwise light at the back. Share

45 min +2: We’re already a third of the way into six additional first-half minutes. Share

45 min: … and now it’s a booking for Ounahi, who clips Ahmed. It’s not exactly been a dirty game, that minor brouhaha started by Hakimi and Laryea apart. Time to resurrect Kevin Keegan’s great quote on ITV during the 1994 World Cup: “It’s like a toaster, the ref’s shirt pocket. Every time there’s a tackle, up pops a yellow card.” Share

44 min: Some more HOT MICHAEL OLIVER ACTION as David is booked for cynically but also pointlessly hauling back Diaz, who was in flight, but miles from the Canada goal. Share

43 min: Morocco do their calming-things-down bit again. Pass, pass, pass around the back. The majority of the crowd give them a bit of gyp as a result. Share

41 min: Oliver books both Hakimi and Laryea. The former seemed more at fault than the latter, pushing his man in the back unnecessarily. Laryea came back at him, which is when everything got heated … but not that heated. Still, we need something to spark this game into life. The usual think-of-the-kids caveats apply, but a bench-emptying brawl would have done it. Share

39 min: Hakimi and Laryea square up over very little. Then everyone else piles in, and things nearly descend to WAHEY! level. We don’t like to see it, except we do. The referee Michael Oliver comes across to put a stop to the nonsense, the old spoilsport. Referee Michael Oliver steps in to separate Hakimi and Laryea. Photograph: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images Share Updated at 18.45 BST

37 min: Another long Johnston throw-in that comes to nothing. This is in danger of turning into a bit of a non-event. Meanwhile here’s Jeff Necessary from North Carolina: “Having observed my son coming up through Texas schools for 10 years, the kids were heavily indoctrinated that Texans are better than anyone else and Texas is better than anywhere else (both of which sounded to me like trying to convince themselves first). So with that mindset, calling the team the Texans fits right in.” We should probably stop this discussion now, just in case we accidentally spark a second US civil war. And on this day of all days, too, for shame. Share

35 min: Mazraoui’s attempt at a clearing header skims off the top of his head and out for a corner. The set piece leads to some messy nonsense, and De Fougerolles falls over the stricken Bouaddi. No claim for a penalty, in fact it’s a free kick to Morocco. Share

34 min: Eustaquio floats a diagonal pass in from the left, hoping to find Buchanan in the Morocco box. But Morocco clear. Share

32 min: Nothing much going on. The crowd entertain themselves with a Viking Row, the Mexican Wave de nos jours. Share

30 min: Johnston flings long into the Morocco area from the right. De Fougerolles competes too energetically and the whistle goes. Fair to say this match hasn’t quite taken off yet. Share

29 min: Play restarts, and Morocco’s replacement striker Rahimi has a dig from long range. That’s easy for Crepeau. “The Texans were originally going to be called the Toros – meaning ‘bull’ in Spanish,” begins Ray in Houston. “The team logo is a bull and the team mascot is an anthropomorphic bull called ‘Toro’ (who looks somewhat like a minotaur). So they were walking the easy path to calling the team the Toros. And then they stepped off the path into a pile of bullshit and called the team the ‘Texans’. The Houston Toros is an empirically good name.” Share

27 min: “Having watched most of this tournament, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the reffing,” begins Kevin D. “Is Michael Oliver over-calling this game already? Are his decisions indicative of what’s wrong with the reffing in the EPL – as opposed to the free-flowing matches that have happened this tournament?” A Premier League referee needlessly inserting himself into the narrative? Now now. Share

25 min … and that’s drinks! Riesling icewine, made from grapes harvested on icy winter nights, or mint green tea. But who is serving up what? Share

23 min: Eustaquio floats the free kick into the arms of Bono. Easy for the keeper. Share

22 min: Saibari can’t continue. Bayern Munich’s new signing is replaced by Rahimi. That’s a big blow for Morocco. Saibari already has three goals to his name in this tournament. Share

21 min: Before the free kick can be taken, Saibari goes down holding his leg. He’s pulled something. A dejected Ismael Saibari walks after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images Share Updated at 18.27 BST

20 min: Halhal is booked for clipping Oluwaseyi’s heel out on the right touchline. It was a foul for sure; a yellow card seems a bit harsh. Share

19 min: A speculative long pass down the Canada right nearly sends Buchanan away. Halhal slides across to conceded a corner. Eustaquio loops it in. Johnston connects, but the ball ricochets clear. “The Montreal Canadiens,” announces Nick Oon. “That’s all.” Share

17 min: Saibari is found in space down the right by Diop’s long rake … but he was clearly offside and the flag eventually pops up. Share

15 min: Ounahi tries to release Hakimi down the right but Laryea blocks illegally. The free kick’s worked back, and a long ball down the same flank nearly finds Diaz in space, but Crepeau races out of his area to clear. The first Moroccan sortie into Canadian territory. Share

13 min: Morocco have been strangely meek so far. Canada’s fearsome press is too much for them at the moment. Eustaquio has time and space to shoot from the edge of the D but opts to look for David instead. He should have taken a whack. Share

11 min: El Aynaoui plays a loose pass out from the back. It’s read and easily intercepted by Ahmed, who advances before slipping a pass down the inside-left by Oluwaseyi. A cute turn on a sixpence, then a shot towards the bottom right. It’s heading in, but stopped by Bono’s outstretched leg. The Moroccan keeper standing firm in these early exchanges, with the rest of his team doing him few favours. Bounou outstretched leg denies Canada’s Tani Oluwaseyi. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters Share Updated at 18.18 BST

9 min: Morocco calm things down with some more of that passing around at the back (see 3 min). Much good it did them after that, so let’s see how things develop. Meanwhile Kiera Healy would like to address Peter Oh’s complaint about the Houston Texans: “Surely not quite as bad as the India Premier League’s Mumbai Indians, given that every other team in the IPL is also made up of Indians.” Share

7 min: The presence of De Fougerolles discombobulates the Moroccan defence, but eventually the corner is cleared. That burst of pressure will give Canada great heart. So much for Morocco’s early authority! Share

6 min: Diop clears the second corner in the sequence, but Canada have found some rhythm, and a third is won down the right. Eustaquio to send it in. Share

5 min: Laryea embarks on a power dribble down the left, through a couple of half-hearted challenges, winning the game’s first corner. Eustaquio whips it in dangerously, forcing Bono to punch powerfully clear. But the ball comes straight back at Morocco, down the inside-left channel. David’s first touch isn’t great, taking him wide left. He swivels and shoots, forcing Bono to turn behind for another corner. Canada’s Jonathan David shoots against goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Alex Slitz/Getty Images Share Updated at 18.10 BST

3 min: Morocco stroke it around the back in the calm manner, establishing a bit of early authority. Share

1 min: There was a false start with Johnson haring into the Moroccan half too early. On the second attempt, Canada immediately lose the ball, so how happy they’ll be about all that is debatable. Bouaddi tries to release Diaz down the right but the Real Madrid winger knew he was offside so didn’t move. Share

Canada get the ball rolling. A good old noise in this indoor atmosphere-controlled Houston Stadium. It’s a lot cooler inside than out. Share

The teams are out! Both normally play in red shirts, so they’re both in their second-choice garb today: Canada in black, Morocco in white. The anthems all standing on guard for thee and heading for grandeur. Fair play to one and all. We’ll be off in a couple of minutes! The scene is set under the roof in Houston. Photograph: Eric Smith/AP Share Updated at 18.15 BST

Pre-match postbag. “I’m 100% confident that our boys will do it today and keep the Moroccan flag flying high. I’m not so sure they can get past France if they do win today but who knows … anyway, great days for Moroccan football” – Yac Semmar “Morocco makes me think back to a fellow named Mohammed who played occasionally in my beer-league ice hockey in Montreal (think pub team in football terminology), Mo was a talented player…. as it turns out he was once a member of the Moroccan national ice hockey team. I imagine he’s taking in the match, perhaps conflicted on what side to support. A problem I don’t have as the Azzurri didn’t qualify, again. Forza Canadesi!” – Domenic Boscariol “I agree the Canada pennant is needlessly repetitive but compare that to name of the NFL team that plays at this stadium: Houston Texans. Houston is in Texas. Check. People in Texas are Texans. OK. All well and good, but come on! That is the best name they could come up with?” – Peter Oh Share

The prize on offer today is a quarter-final against either Paraguay or France. There’s a cheap strikethrough gag begging to be made there, and goodness knows we’re cheap and jaded enough to usually do it. But nobody’s taking anything for granted after Argentina’s scrape with disaster against the heroic and inspired Cape Verde. Here’s how last night’s instant-classic antics went down in Rotterdam, where six of the Blue Sharks were born. Share Updated at 17.52 BST

It’s the big pennant showdown … and it’s as good as a walkover for Morocco. Achraf Hakimi will hand over this uniquely shaped artefact that almost literally drips with beauty. The Arabic script translates as Royal Moroccan Football Federation, so there’s no detail anywhere of today’s fixture and opponent; unfortunately that’s one point docked. However two bonus points are awarded for the sheer elegance of Arabic script. Total score: 11 out of 10. هدية رائعة. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/FIFA/Getty Images This however doesn’t pass muster. Untidy tassels, and is there any need to be shouting CANADA? We know it’s Canada, the logo’s told us that already. Total score: four out of 10 (FOUR OUT OF TEN). Jerry Sadowitz will be pleased that none of it is in French. Share

Morocco make one change to their starting XI from the game against the Netherlands. Redouane Halhal takes the place of Chadi Riad at centre-back. Riad picked up a knee injury in that last-32 match, but is on the bench nonetheless. Redouane Halhal Share Updated at 16.54 BST

Canada captain and star man Alphonso Davies, battling back ​from long-term injury, starts on the bench again, having come on to good effect against ⁠South Africa. Jesse Marsch makes three changes following that last-32 victory. Luc de Fougerolles and Niko Sigur come into a five-man defence, while Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed augments the attack. Derek Cornelius, Liam Millar and Nathan Saliba step down. Ali Ahmed Share Updated at 16.53 BST

The teams Canada: Crepeau, Johnston, De Fougerolles, Bombito, Laryea, Buchanan, Sigur, Stephen Eustaquio, Ahmed, Jonathan David, Oluwaseyi.

Subs: St. Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Choiniere, Larin, Millar, Cornelius, Shaffelburg, Davies, Osorio, Promise David, Saliba, Nelson. Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Halhal, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, El Aynaoui, Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannous, Saibari.

Subs: Mohamedi, Tagnaouti, Amrabat, Saadane, Talbi, Rahimi, El Ouahdi, El Mourabet, Yassine, Sbai, Riad, Belammari, El Kaabi, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Saleh-Eddine. Referee: Michael Oliver (England). Share

Canada have played Morocco on four previous occasions. They’ve yet to win. Three of those matches were friendlies: Morocco won 3-2 in 1984 and 4-0 in 2016, while the countries drew 1-1 in 1984. The only competitive fixture came in the last World Cup, when Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored the goals that won Morocco their group and set them off on their journey to the semis. Share

Here are the pre-tournament team guides, the view from the outset. Reread! Reacquaint! Reassess! Share