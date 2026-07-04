Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Canada v Morocco: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026

Canada v Morocco: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026

  • Read Time14 mins

Share your love

Canada v Morocco: World Cup 2026 last 16 – live | World Cup 2026
Canada’s Tani Oluwaseyi attempts the spectacular. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

Key events

HALF TIME: Canada 0-0 Morocco

Canada have stifled Morocco with their press, and Oluwaseyi carved out a chance for himself. But otherwise it’s been slim pickings, and not much of a spectacle. Canada will be miles happier, though.

Mais Notícias

Home Page – Início

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados