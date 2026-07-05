Carrie Underwood, Gary Sinise among stars marking US 250th July 4

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Carrie Underwood, Gary Sinise and other stars have publicly expressed their love for America over the years, using their platforms to celebrate the country’s values, freedoms and those who serve it.

This year’s Fourth of July marks the United States’ Semi-quincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

As the United States prepares to celebrate its milestone birthday on Saturday, patriotic festivities and commemorations have been underway for over a year, with America 250 events taking place across the country.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES PATRIOTIC VIDEO OF AMERICAN FLAG DISPLAY NEAR HER TENNESSEE PROPERTY

From honoring veterans and first responders to reflecting on the American dream, here’s a look at celebrities who have shared why they are proud to call the United States home.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood recently expressed her love for America in a patriotic social media post,

Last week, the 43-year-old country star took to Instagram to share a video of a massive, 1,800-American flag display along a fence near her Tennessee property.

“I can’t believe I get to live here. Thank you, Lord. #GodBlessAmerica #Grateful #TN,” Underwood wrote in the caption.

Underwood previously displayed her patriotism in January 2025, when she performed “America the Beautiful” in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the inauguration of President Donald Trump .

The eight-time Grammy Award winner earned praise when she performed the song a cappella after technical difficulties and told the crowd, “You know the words, help me out here.”

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Underwood also frequently honors veterans and military families, including sharing annual Veterans Day tributes on social media.

On Veterans Day in 2025, the singer shared a throwback video from her 2006 USO tour overseas in which she was seen shaking hands with a U.S. service member.

“Throwing it back this Veterans Day,” Underwood wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all that have served for your courage and dedication in protecting our freedom.”

Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise is one of the most outspokenly patriotic actors in Hollywood and a celebrated figure within the U.S. Armed forces.

After starring as wounded Vietnam veteran Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the 1994 classic “Forrest Gump,” the 71-year-old became a passionate, lifelong advocate for American service members.

Sinise, who won an Oscar for his performance in “Forrest Gump,” formed a rock band inspired by his character in 2003. The Lt. Dan Band has performed hundreds of free concerts for troops globally, participating in dozens of USO tours.

In 2011, Sinise founded the Gary Sinise Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars to support veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families.

Sinise opened up about his devotion to the U.S. in his 2019 memoir “Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service.”

“I love my country and I’m grateful to be an American,” he wrote. “I know where my freedom comes from.”

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has celebrated America’s spirit of generosity, opportunity and resilience throughout her decades-long career.

The 80-year-old country music icon has frequently recognized military members and veterans and performed at major patriotic events, including the A Capitol Fourth Independence Day concert in Washington, D.C., in 2003.

That same year, she released her album “For God and Country,” which she dedicated to America and the military and features covers of national standards alongside originals like “Color Me America.”

In a March 2026 promo video announcing her theme park Dollywood’s summer drone and fireworks show, Parton shared, “I’ve said for many, many years that I am not a political person, but I am a very patriotic person.”

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg has often spoken about the opportunities America has given him after overcoming a troubled youth.

The 55-year-old actor regularly honors veterans and first responders while supporting organizations that serve military families, including the Wounded Warriors Project.

Wahlberg has frequently described his life as an example of the American dream and has said the United States gave him a second chance.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire launched her career with a patriotic performance and has supported U.S. troops for decades through military appreciation events and performances.

The 71-year-old country music star was discovered at age 19 when she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” a cappella at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

McEntire has participated in USO initiatives and often pays tribute to veterans and active-duty service members on patriotic holidays.

In 2024, McEntire sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII. In an interview with ABC News, she spoke about what the performance meant to her.

“I am honored beyond words to be chosen to get to sing it,” she said. “It means that I get to sing a very special song for all Americans, people all around the world who have really worked so hard for our freedom and to give us peace.”

“It’s not about me,” McEntire added. “I’m the representation of this song, and I’m just honored to get to sing it.”

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt regularly shares messages of appreciation for America’s military members on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Fourth of July.

The 47-year-old Marvel star has participated in USO events and has consistently expressed his gratitude to service members for protecting the nation’s freedoms.

In 2023, Pratt delivered a keynote address at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Pepperdine University, in which he declared himself a “deeply patriotic American” and called on the nation not to let the spirit of unity fade.

Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid has frequently spoken about patriotism, national unity and appreciation for America’s history.

The 72-year-old actor has also honored first responders and military members, calling them “America’s finest, America’s bravest.”

In 2024, Quaid starred as 40th president of the United States in a biopic about Ronald Reagan’s life.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Quaid said he feels “lucky” to be an American and has hope for the future of the country despite extenuating circumstances.

“I was born in the greatest country ever to be on the Earth, to tell you the truth,” he said.

“When you look at it, as flawed as it is, it’s better than everything else that has come before. And, you know, I really believe in the wisdom of the American people as a whole.”

Quaid added, “We are the hope of the world, still.”

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton is known for being patriotic and has expressed deep pride in her American heritage.

In social media posts, the 68-year-old actress has displayed the American flag prominently in her home, showed off her collection of historic parade flags and featured the flag that draped her father’s coffin from his service in the U.S. Army during the liberation of France in World War II.

She regularly supports veterans, military families and charitable organizations serving those who have worn the uniform. Heaton has also shared patriotic messages on Independence Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure, who is a devout Christian, often combines expressions of faith with messages celebrating America.

The 50-year-old “Full House” star has also marked patriotic holidays with tributes recognizing the nation’s freedoms and the sacrifices of military members.

Bure has previously spoken about being grateful to live in the U.S. In a 2016 interview with Fox411, she noted, “We all have a vote.”

“I think that is why this country is so great, because we all do have a voice here, and we have the chance for opportunity here,” Bure continued. “We have the ability to love God here. I don’t ever want to see that taken away from us. We have freedom here. That is what makes America so great and that we have people that are willing to fight for that freedom on a daily basis.”

“I am so proud to be an American. I got lucky. My parents were born here, and I was born here and that’s really the luck of the draw, right? We can’t say where we are going to be born.”

“But at the same time, my husband is an immigrant,” she added of her longtime spouse, former professional NHL ice hockey player Valeri Bure.

“He is Russian, and he came here and became an American because it is such a wonderful country. There is no other country I would want to be a citizen of.”

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer has been outspoken about his appreciation for America’s founding principles and freedoms.

The 71-year-old “Frasier” star has hosted several projects celebrating American history, including the Fox Nation series “The Patriot War” and “Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America.” He also serves as host of the NBC series “The Great American Journey.”

“I do think the greatest hope for any future wisdom in America has already been written in the actions and words of our Founding Fathers ,” he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

“We need to look to them for the guidance that they have, that we have today, to become the great nation that they dreamed of,” the “Young Washington” actor continued.

“We can share that dream. It’s a dream that still holds up. It’s a dream that holds up for everyone. No matter what your origin is, the diversity that we all talk about, this is a unifying concept about what greatness is in a nation, and it has to do with us all being equal.”

“And it doesn’t mean there’s an equal result — it just means we have an equal opportunity to carve out our happiness,” he added.

Chuck Norris

Throughout his life, Chuck Norris was associated with messages celebrating patriotism, faith and civic responsibility.

The late actor, who died at the age of 86 in March, was a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent decades supporting military members and advocating for veterans’ causes.

The martial artist was an outspoken conservative who authored the 2008 book “Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America” to champion traditional American values.

Norris often referred to the United States as the greatest nation because of its freedoms and opportunities.

Jon Voight

Jon Voight has spent years speaking publicly about his love for America and its founding ideals.

The 87-year-old actor frequently honors members of the military and has previously described the United States as “the greatest country.”

Voight has joined forces with other prominent Hollywood figures, including Sinise, Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson, to participate in corporate and community initiatives designed to salute veterans, train veteran entrepreneurs, and promote veteran hiring.

In recent years, Voight has continued sharing patriotic messages about preserving the nation’s values.

Sara Evans

Sara Evans has shown her support for the U.S. military through USO tours and performances for troops overseas.

The 55-year-old country singer frequently honors veterans and first responders while recognizing their sacrifices on patriotic holidays.

She has sang the U.S. national anthem at major sporting events and performed at the White House on the Fourth of July in 2018, which was televised as part of the Hallmark Channel’s Independence Day special.

James Woods

James Woods has consistently shared patriotic messages recognizing America’s history, military and founding principles.

The 79-year-old actor frequently marks the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Veterans Day with tributes to those who have served.

Woods has also often expressed admiration for the Constitution and the freedoms it protects.

Dean Cain

Dean Cain has frequently spoken about American exceptionalism and national pride.

The 59-year-old “Superman” star has encouraged Americans to celebrate the country’s founding values and has participated in veterans’ events and patriotic programs.

Cain has also defended traditional patriotic themes in popular culture.

Robert Davi

Robert Davi has often spoken about his appreciation for America and its founding principles.

The 75-year-old actor regularly appears at military and veterans’ events and has praised the country’s freedoms and opportunities in past interviews.

“The Goonies” star has also described patriotism as an important part of his personal values.