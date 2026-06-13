Newsletter Subscribe

Enter your email address below and subscribe to our newsletter

Ex-UK political aide Steve Hilton would overhaul California as governor, he tells BBC

Ex-UK political aide Steve Hilton would overhaul California as governor, he tells BBC

  • Read Time0 mins

Share your love

Ex-UK political aide Steve Hilton would overhaul California as governor, he tells BBC
Ex-UK political aide Steve Hilton would overhaul California as governor, he tells BBC

A proposed ballot measure on voter ID, popular with Republican voters, could help drive turnout, he added. Hilton has said that he has not seen evidence of voter fraud in the state, but has called for electoral reform, including ending the practice of mailing ballots to California’s 23 million registered voters – a practise that largely causes the state’s slow ballot count.

Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track

Corinthia Mes

Compartilhe seu amor

Posts relacionados