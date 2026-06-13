Ex-UK political aide Steve Hilton would overhaul California as governor, he tells BBC

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A proposed ballot measure on voter ID, popular with Republican voters, could help drive turnout, he added. Hilton has said that he has not seen evidence of voter fraud in the state, but has called for electoral reform, including ending the practice of mailing ballots to California’s 23 million registered voters – a practise that largely causes the state’s slow ballot count.
Fonte do Artigo
See more: The Global Track