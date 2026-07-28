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Multiple people trapped inside shopping centre in Japan after earthquake – live updates | Japan

Multiple people trapped inside shopping centre in Japan after earthquake – live updates | Japan

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Multiple people trapped inside shopping centre in Japan after earthquake – live updates | Japan
An aerial view shows the damaged Aeon Mall shopping centre after an earthquake struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture Photograph: KYODO/Reuters

People trapped in a shopping centre after earthquake hits southern island in Japan

People are trapped inside a shopping mall that was damaged in a major earthquake today in southwestern Japan, emergency services have said.

In “Kashima town, a shopping complex’s second floor collapsed, leaving many people trapped inside,” the local fire department said in a statement.

Earlier, police said they had received reports of what sounded like an explosion at the Aeon Mall outlet in the Kumamoto region, but were unable to supply additional information on damage or any casualties.

The reports come after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake had a depth of 10km and hit the country’s Kumamoto prefecture at 4.27pm local time (8.27am BST).

The tremor measured at the highest possible level seven on Japan’s Shindo scale of shaking, the agency said. While the agency initially issued a tsunami warning for ​a wave measuring one metre, it has since rescinded that.

In 2016, Kumamoto was hit by two devastating earthquakes – one of magnitude 6.5, followed by one of magnitude 7.3 two days later – which killed 273 people and injured over 2,800 others.

Kumamoto province highlighted in red on map of Japan. Illustration: Mohamed Rasik/Getty Images/iStockphoto
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Speaking to reporters ⁠at her office in Tokyo, ​Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi said the number of casualties and extent of the damage in the area – which was devastated by a tremblor a decade ago – were still being assessed.

“We have already been informed that people have been injured. ⁠Power outages and fires have occurred in some areas, and there has also been damage to roads and bridges and the collapse of buildings,” Takaichi said.

“I ask everyone to take action to protect themselves, including evacuating to a safe location.”

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to reporters after a powerful earthquake hit southwestern Japan, at the Prime Minister office in Tokyo, 28 July 2026. Photograph: Jiji Press/EPA

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