Stock futures today: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on June 15, 2026 in New York City.

Stock futures edged higher early Monday as investors weighed a pause in hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, though uncertainty over the durability of the agreement kept concerns about Middle East oil supplies in focus.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 164 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.6%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.7%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed in afternoon trade following the latest developments in the Middle East. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.8% while the Topix declined 0.24%. The Kospi dropped 1.48%, while the small-cap Kosdaq surged 7.32%. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was 0.38% higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.13% while the mainland CSI 300 was marginally higher, rising 0.06%.

The U.S. and Iran agreed Sunday to pause hostilities and allow commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz freely, following a weekend of military exchanges that threatened to derail negotiations aimed at ending their conflict.

“Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU,” a U.S. official told CNBC on Sunday. “Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely.”

The U.S. attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend in retaliation for Iranian strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump then threatened to annihilate Iran, saying in a Truth Social post: “United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!”

Crude prices rose at the start of the week as traders assessed whether the pause in hostilities would hold and ease concerns over disruptions to energy supplies. International Brent oil climbed 0.67% to $72.47 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 1.2% to $70.06.

Wall Street is coming off a mixed week marked by a rotation out of technology stocks and into other sectors.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed nearly 2% and 4.6%, respectively, with Nvidia and Alphabet losing more than 8% each. Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon also dropped more than 4% each, while SpaceX tumbled 17%.

The Dow , which is less exposed to tech, bucked the negative trend, advancing 0.6%. Merck and Johnson & Johnson led the 30-stock benchmark higher last week, rising 13% and 11.5%, respectively.

“Investors seem to be experiencing AI Fatigue,” wrote Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. “They are questioning whether the hyperscalers’ massive spending on AI infrastructure will ever pay off. … They worry that new technologies will rapidly make current ones obsolete in a process known as ‘creative destruction.'”

This week will mark the end of June trading. As of Friday’s close, the S&P 500 is down 3% for the month, while the Nasdaq has fallen more than 6%. The Dow, meanwhile, has climbed more than 1%.