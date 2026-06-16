World Cup 2026: Iraq’s former Man Utd player Zidane Iqbal to become first Pakistani to play at World Cup

A former Manchester United prospect will make men’s World Cup history if he steps on to the pitch for Iraq on Tuesday – but not for the country he is representing.

The moment will instead be monumental for fans in Pakistan, a nation of more than 240 million people – the fifth largest population in the world – whose football team have never reached a World Cup.

In fact, they have won just one qualifying game in their entire history.

Placed 198th in the Fifa world rankings, the South Asian country sits among the 15 worst-performing nations in the sport, and its people have never been able to cheer on anyone who represents them on the biggest stage.

Until now.

Utrecht’s former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal, representing Iraq, is poised to become the first player of Pakistani heritage to play in a men’s World Cup.

He says he was “surprised” when he found out about the honour – but his heritage is something he is proud of.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know it myself,” he told BBC Sport. “I followed the account that posted it [that he was the first player of Pakistani heritage to play at a men’s World Cup] and sent it to my dad straight away. I think we were both surprised. When I tried to qualify for the World Cup with Iraq, I didn’t think of anything like this.

“My dad is Pakistani. He’s my father, the man I respect the most in my life, who helped me so much in my career.

“I play for Iraq, grew up in England, but my dad was born in Pakistan. My grandad was a first-generation there, so I have a lot of respect for that side of my family.”

Iqbal was born and raised in Manchester. He is Pakistani through his father and Iraqi through his mother. The talented midfielder says he takes pride in representing both nations and shows this when he takes to the pitch by wearing both countries’ flags on his boots.

Asked why he chose to play in boots that showcase his heritage, the 23-year-old reiterated his “respect” for both sides of his family’s background.

“I wear the Iraqi flag on my left side and the Pakistani flag on my right side,” he said. “I think that’s because I respect both sides.

“When people ask me what I feel more connected to, I can’t answer. For me, they’re both equal. It’s about respect and something I carry with a lot of pride.”